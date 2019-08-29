As beachgoers pull into Good Harbor’s parking lot and families gather for cook-outs this Labor Day, members of the Capt. Lester A. Wass American Legion Post 3 in Gloucester will celebrate more than just a day off.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the American Legion and Post 3, and the post invites the public to join its members as it commemorates both in a ceremony at 10 a.m. in Legion Square on Monday, Sept. 2. Speakers will include Francisco Urena, the state secretary of Veteran Affairs. There will also be live music and singing before and after the ceremony.
“We’re hoping that the Legion members who come will remember all the good they’ve done,” said Post 3 Commander and Vietnam veteran Mark Nestor. “We want people to know that this is a Legion that’s active in its community and is a positive organization.”
Congress chartered the American Legion in 1919 as an organization that serves veterans and their communities. Today, the Legion is the oldest and largest veterans’ organization in the country, with more than 2 million members and 13,000 posts worldwide.
Post 3 was founded on July 17, 1919, and its current membership of 215 Cape Ann residents range from World War II veterans to active-duty servicemen.
“The Legion is a place where veterans can come and they don’t have to talk about their experiences. But if they want to, there are other veterans here who know what they’ve been through,” Nestor said. “They can come and belong and support each other.”
While the Legion was created as a haven for local veterans, it also serves the broader community and those across the country.
Post 3 raised money for Coast Guardsmen based at Station Gloucester and their families during the government shutdown last December. It supported Houston Legion members and their post after they had been devastated by Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and it sponsors the Gloucester Fish Box Derby each year.
Their biggest effort to give back each year, however, is during the holidays.
Members and volunteers bring hundreds of dinners to residents around the North Shore who would otherwise spend the holidays alone. The Legion Memorial Building is also open to those on the streets who need a warm meal and an escape from the cold on holidays.
“That’s been our model all along,” Nestor said. “We care for our community and our veterans.”
Post 3 historian Paul Krueger, who retired as a lieutenant colonel after almost 30 years in the Air Force, published the book, “Capt. Lester S. Wass and the American Legion Post 3,” in April to celebrate the Legion’s centennial and the history of Post 3.
All profits from the book’s sales will go to Post 3 to support its charitable causes and local veterans.
The book details the history of Post 3 and the Legion, what Gloucester was like when Post 3 was founded, and the life of Capt. Lester S. Wass, to whom Post 3 is dedicated.
Wass was a Gloucester native and Marine who died in action near Vierzy, France, on July 19, 1918. During an attack on his battalion, Wass exposed himself to enemy machine gun and artillery fire to redirect the enemy’s focus away from his battalion.
He died the following day from wounds received while leading an advance. He was posthumously awarded four Silver Star citations, the Distinguished Service Cross and the Navy Cross.
“Captain Wass epitomizes the community,” Krueger said. “He was a hero and he had a history of leading people.”
Krueger’s book also discusses the contributions of Congressman A. Piatt Andrew of Gloucester, the first commander of Post 3 and an original founder of the American Legion, and Anna Vaughn Hyatt Huntington, the sculptor of the Joan of Arc World War II memorial in Legion Square.
While Krueger said the Legion has been an instrumental advocate for veterans across the country, he hopes that one day the Legion is no longer needed.
“That would mean there is no more war,” Krueger said. “Anyone who’s been to war knows its price.”
For now, as the members of Post 3 pause to remember their history and look toward their future, Nestor hopes Cape Ann will join them in their centennial celebrations.
“We were given a lot, and we’ve got a lot to give back,” Nestor said. “(This Labor Day) a celebration of life.”
More information on Post 3 and the American Legion is available at www.post3.org.
The book, “Capt. Lester S. Wass and the American Legion Post 3,” can be purchased on Amazon or at the centennial ceremony on Monday, where Krueger will be available to sign copies.
IF YOU GO
What: The Captain Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3 on Washington Street in Gloucester will celebrate its and the Legion’s centennial. There will be speakers, including state Secretary of Veteran Affairs Francisco Urena, and live music and singing before and after the ceremony.
When: Monday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m.
Where: Outside the post in Legion Square, intersection of Washington of Middle streets. If it rains, ceremony moves inside.
How much: Free to the public.
Note: Traffic will not be allowed through the square during the ceremony.
