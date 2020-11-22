The Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 is looking for a few good volunteers to help make sure its Thanksgiving event goes off without a hitch.
The post's commander, Mark Nestor, says this year the Legion is serving up full Thanksgiving meals — at no cost to the recipients — by delivery only to accommodate the state's restrictions on public gatherings and follow public health guidelines. The post will not serve any meals at its hall as in past years.
Volunteers are needed for preparing the food and "serving" it at The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave. in Gloucester.
Nestor said organizers have developed a system to load and deliver meals as safely as possible for cooks, servers, drivers and recipients. Social distancing, masks and other safety precautions will be observed by all hands throughout the day.
Drivers will wait outside in their vehicles. Servers will bring the freshly prepared and packaged food downstairs from the post and load it into vehicles.
The fleet of drivers transporting the meals will not enter homes and residences. Instead, they will knock to alert the recipients to their presence before leaving the meals — contained in plastic carry bags — right outside the entrance.
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Nestor at 978-283-7117 or markl49@aol.com.