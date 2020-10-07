Legion: Thanksgiving meal to go on 

When the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3 had to cancel its free Easter dinner in early April because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Commander Mark Nestor vowed the post would come back even stronger for Thanksgiving.
On Tuesday, Nestor revealed initial plans for the holiday event that last year provided full Thanksgiving meals — at no cost to the recipients — to more than 400 seniors, shut-ins, veterans, homeless and other members of the general public.
"We'll serve all the people that want a meal in the five communities that we're covering," Nestor said, referencing Gloucester, Manchester, Rockport, Essex and Ipswich. "We won't turn anybody down. And it's all for free."
With the pandemic still afoot, there will be changes.
The post already has determined that the Nov. 26 event will be delivery-only to accommodate the state's restrictions on public gatherings and follow public health guidelines. The post will not serve any meals at its hall as in past years.
"We've had to revamp the whole thing," Nestor said. "But I think this town and the other communities need something like this, something that's going to help bring back some normalcy into their lives in an abnormal time. A Thanksgiving meal. That's what we're trying to bring back."
Nestor said organizers have developed a system to load and deliver meals as safely as possible for cooks, servers, drivers and recipients. Social distancing, masks and other safety precautions will be observed by all hands throughout the day.
Drivers will wait outside in their vehicles. Servers will bring the freshly prepared and packaged food downstairs from the post and load it into vehicles.
The fleet of drivers transporting the meals will not enter homes and residences. Instead, they will knock to alert the recipients to their presence before leaving the meals — contained in plastic carry bags — right outside the entrance.
Nestor said he's already met with Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken to go over the delivery logistics and sent letters and fliers to housing authorities, social, veteran and elderly services agencies in the five communities.
"One concern is that we really have no idea this year how many requests we're going to get," Nestor said. "It's hard to know how many people are going to go out to restaurants this year or how many elderly may decide it's not safe to be part of a gathering. So, we're going to be flexible so we can respond quickly if the numbers are up."
He said he and the city also are wrestling with how to get meals to homeless recipients who, in years past, went to the post hall to receive their Thanksgiving meal.
"We always get a dozen or so people who come to the hall," he said. "The mayor and I discussed the possibility of working with the Action shelter to come up with another place where they could receive and eat their meals. That's the only challenge we haven't completely figured out. But we will."
Nestor said the post will release specific details on the entire day within the next few weeks, including how people may sign up to receive a meal or to volunteer services.
He said organizers are shying away from accepting any food donations because of the ongoing pandemic.
"For obvious reasons, we want to control the food," Nestor said. "So this year, if people want to donate, we'd really be looking for money. But we also realize that people who have donated in the past may not be able to do so this year. We're not sure what we're going to get. The economic situation is poor for a lot of people and a lot of businesses. We'll work on it and figure it out."
