BOSTON — The right to an abortion would be protected by state law under a proposal that's soon headed to Gov. Charlie Baker for consideration.
Lawmakers tacked on language expanding abortion access in Massachusetts to the $46 billion state budget.
The House approved the amendment 108-49 on Nov. 12 before passing the budget. The Senate approved a similar measure by a 33-7 vote Wednesday.
The measures vary slightly, but both codify abortion access, allow abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy in cases of a fatal fetal anomaly, and lower the age at which a woman does not need consent from parents or a judge from 18 to 16.
Lawmakers in both chambers brushed aside criticism about adding the provision to the state budget, which is more than four months late, saying the changes were urgent following the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who is viewed by pro-abortion advocates as an opponent of abortion rights.
"Right now there's nothing in state law that codifies a woman's right to choose," said Sen. Barry Finegold, D-Andover, who voted in favor of the amendment. "That's why there's a need to do it."
Access to abortion in Massachusetts is currently protected by the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and a ruling by the state Supreme Judicial Court. Supporters of the new law say those decisions aren't enough to protect women's reproductive rights.
While Democrats and Republicans both crossed the aisles to vote for and against the amendments, opposition was mostly among GOP lawmakers who argued that major policy changes shouldn't be wrapped into an already late budget.
More than 300 pastors and faith leaders sent a letter to Baker ahead of debate on the Senate budget, asking him to veto the measure if it reaches his desk. They called it "one of the most radical pieces of abortion legislation in the country."
State Republican Party Chairman Jim Lyons, a former lawmaker from Andover and vocal anti-abortion activist, criticized the effort as "nothing short of ghoulish."
"For them to decide that the height of an emergency health pandemic is a good time to do something like this is absolutely disturbing," Lyons said in a statement.
Baker, a Republican who supports abortion rights, has taken steps to expand access to reproductive services but has not said if he supports the new changes.
Baker has echoed Republican concerns about using the budget to make policy changes, pointing out recently that Democratic legislative leaders had agreed not to do that.
Differences between the House and Senate versions of the budget, and the abortion access provisions, will have to be worked out in a legislative conference committee before landing on Baker's desk.
Even if Baker were to veto the new abortion provisions, support in both chambers exceeded a two-thirds majority, suggesting that Democratic leaders have enough votes to pass it anyway.
