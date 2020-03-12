BOSTON — The new coronavirus is shutting down some state business, as lawmakers cancel public meetings and restrict interactions to prevent its spread.
With the clock running down on their two-year session, lawmakers still have a lot of unfinished work including proposals to address climate change and a housing shortage, improving natural gas safety and boosting transportation funding.
But action on those measures and other major bills could be delayed as the state government takes aggressive steps to contain the virus. On Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency and imposed restrictions on travel for many state employees.
Baker said the Statehouse will remain "open for business" for the time being, but he warned of disruptions to the public as the state shifts to responding to the virus outbreak.
"There's no question that the efforts to mitigate the spread of this virus will be disruptive," he said. "But I want to be clear that state government will continue to operate uninterrupted."
House and Senate leaders have cancelled hearings and told lawmakers to limit meetings as health officials reported more cases of the coronavirus.
As of Thursday, there are at least 108 cases, including at least two in Essex County. Hundreds of people have self-quarantined, with a half-dozen hospitalized.
House Speaker Robert DeLeo, D-Winthrop, has called off all public events and is weighing whether to hold formal sessions where lawmakers meet in chambers to vote on major bills.
Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, took similar action but postponed formal sessions for the next 30 days and urged senators to curtail interactions with the public.
Rep. Paul Tucker, D-Salem, said lawmakers have a lot of work left on the table but must balance those responsibilities with the need to prevent the spread of the virus.
"Obviously there's going to be an impact on the progress of legislation, there's no doubt," he said. "But our No. 1 priority needs to be people's health and well-being."
Among the tasks left undone are major proposals to increase funding for public transportation, boost the amount of housing amid a chronic shortage, reduce the state's greenhouse gas emissions to meet environmental benchmarks, and improve the safety of the natural gas distribution system in response to the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas fires and explosions.
Another piece of unfinished business is the $45 billion state budget, filed by Baker in January. Neither the House or Senate have filed their versions of the budget.
Public hearings on the budget, which had been scheduled around the state over the next two weeks, have been postponed indefinitely.
State law requires the budget to be in place by the beginning of the state's fiscal year on July 1, though lawmakers have passed late budgets in recent years.
Under legislative rules, the House and Senate generally conclude formal sessions where they vote on major bills by July 31, even though the session continues until the end of the year. Both the House and Senate can livestream meetings and committee hearings on the Legislature's website, but they typically only do so during formal sessions.
One issue that won't be delayed is state funding to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, with the House and Senate on Thursday sending a $15 million aid package to Baker's desk.
Rep. Linda Campbell, D-Methuen, notes that legislative committees have already held public hearings on bills that tend to draw large groups to express support or opposition.
"If this had occurred at an earlier point in the session it would have been more complicated," she said. "While we still have a lot of major bills, the heavy lifting has already been done."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com
