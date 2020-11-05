With the green light from 52.32% of registered voters, the Gloucester school district is focused on getting students into a new elementary buildings by 2023.
The unofficial results of Question 3 on the Nov. 3 ballot had 8,620 voters agreeing to temporarily raise property taxes to pay for a new school building that would serve the 440 students that are now at East Gloucester and Veterans' Memorial Elementary School.
The number of those opposed weren't far behind, with 7,854, or 47.68%, of votes.
"I am appreciative of all the work that went in," Superintendent Ben Lummis said at Wednesday night's Zoom School Committee meeting. "It really was a team effort and took every little bit."
The $66.7 million construction project is set to break ground in October 2021 with hopes of bringing students into the building in September 2023.
The Massachusetts School Building Authority has committed to pay a maximum of $26.9 million which leaves $39.8 million to be paid by the city and its residents.
With a debt exclusion passed with Tuesday night's positive vote, property owners will see their property tax bills temporarily increase starting in fiscal year 2022.
And while those in opposition to the debt exclusion came up short Tuesday night, they logged on to Wednesday night's meeting to publicly state how grateful for they were for the communication with the administration.
"I just wanted to take a moment to say thank you to Mr. Lummis for our conversation last night," Mary Ann Boucher said, who has been a consistent voice in opposition to the vote throughout the project proposal process. "Although we may disagree or not see eye to eye on the issue at hand, I wanted to recognize that he took the time to have a nice open discussion with me and I found that very nice."
"I hope that can continue in the future," she added.
As the new school will take the place of Mattos Softball Field at 11 Webster St., Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken promised that she will respect Pvt. Joseph Mattos, who was killed in World War I, and those that worked hard to improve the field.
"We are going to honor the work of the women and men did to make that softball field," Romeo Theken said, explaining that the Women's Softball Team will get first priority at the new field on Green Street.
The School Committee has already committed to naming the new playground at the new combined school after Mattos and creating a new ball field at Green Street with additional amenities.
"Let's work together," she said.
Looking forward
With the city voting in favor of combining the two elementary schools, it have "a lot of work to do now," as Lummis said.
The most immediate actions that the School Building Committee will be taking is communicating the positive vote to the MSBA, finalizing swing space for students and teachers from Veterans Memorial Elementary School, and hosting a Building Committee meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 4 p.m. to go more in depth with next steps in the building process.
The schedule to open the new consolidated building on Webster Street in September 2023 includes,
January to July 2021: Design Development & Construction Documents
July 2021: Site Prep & Demolition Starts
October 2021: Construction Starts
June 2023: Building Complete
Lummis explained that he is focused on completing the project "on time and under budget."
The eagerness for the road ahead was palpable through Wednesday night's Zoom call. However, members did acknowledge just how hard that road may be.
School Committee member Melissa Joy Teixeira Prince explained that while she was excited with how the vote went Tuesday night, she has concerns for how to move forward.
"I have concerns with how to move forward that it was such a tight race. There is clearly information that needs to get out there for those that voted no because they did not get enough information," she said. "We still have stuff to do in our conversations."
