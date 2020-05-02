The Gloucester Health Department has launched a new, free program to help members of the public navigate the mental health care system.
Children's Friend and Family Services, a division of the Justice Resource Institute, will be offering free access to one of its representatives for community members to contact for help when seeking mental health care.
"This is a very challenging time for so many of us. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated mental health conners for many people," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. "This resource will be invaluable moving forward for our community."
The program will be open to anyone from Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester, Essex, Ipswich, Beverly or Danvers who might be seeking support navigating the mental health system.
Assistance will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 781-540-3329.
The new service is part of an ongoing project the Gloucester Health Department has been working on since it was first awarded funding to address early childhood trauma and access to mental health services in 2017 by the Peter and Elizabeth C. Tower Foundation.
Since that 2017 award, the city has received $330,000 in grants from the foundation to continue its research and making resources accessible to those who need them most.
"As a result of a comprehensive evaluation of access to mental heath services in the region, we were able to identify a gap in services for folks who were attempting to access clinicians," said Amy Epstein, Gloucester Health Department's regional director of prevention. "Navigating insurance, waitlists, availability, phone calls, and stigma were barriers to service that stand out and were echoed by almost all who were asked."
Results from the evaluation helped the city Health Department launch this new initiative to provide a liaison for members of the public struggling with those obstacles to care.
"It will ensure our residents have access to this care which is critical, and we encourage anyone who needs help navigating the mental health care system to utilize this free resource," Romeo Theken said.
Additional information about the Health Department's new mental health access initiative is available by contacting Epstein at 978-325-5272.
