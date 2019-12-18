Sawyer Free Library's Board of Trustees came to an agreement Tuesday night to table discussion of a feasibility study concerning fundraising for an expansion.
At the meeting, Trustees Chairman John Brennan pointed out that board members need some time to look over the study while it is sent to the Minnesota-based consulting firm Library Strategies for a final read-through.
The feasibility study is just that, a report that explains how feasible fundraising $19.6 million for a new, expanded library is within the city of Gloucester.
The library's Board of Trustees have said the existing library limits Sawyer Free's ability to meet the needs of the city. In a presentation packet distributed at the Dec. 17 meeting, the board outlined that the new space will be for everyone and address design components such as technological infrastructure, safety and security, accessibility, flexibility, comfort, and climate control.
Renovation of the main building would be done in large part by upgrading and redesigning interior space, then building out the back of the building and leaving the existing facade and other amenities in place.
"The new space will respect the historic feel of the original building, while serving future generations with an environmentally-friendly design," according to the presentation packet.
Based on the a May 2023 construction start, the library's "Gloucester Campaign Budget" has projected that the total project will cost $28.6 million. After receiving a state grant for $9 million, trustees need to fund-raise to meet the remaining costs. Project costs include a new addition, renovations to the main building and the historic Saunders House, professional services, general conditions, bonds and insurance, site work, design and contingencies, furnishings and equipment, construction fees, and transition and support costs.
The presentation packet noted that all numbers include current costs plus escalation for construction beginning in 2023.
After consulting with Library Strategies, the board will go forward with its fundraising campaign in hopes of breaking ground on the library project in May 2023.
Board member Simon Paddock summarized that as it reads, the feasibility study is "a positive report" with "no surprises."
The board did not set a date to revisit the study.
The next Sawyer Free Library and Gloucester Lyceum Board of Trustees meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 5:30 p.m.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-338-2527 or tbradford@northofboston.com.
