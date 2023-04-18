Sawyer Free Library is celebrating spring and Earth Day with two events.
On Thursday, April 20, its hosting a Springtime Literary Party at SFL@21 Main Street.
From 5:15 to 6:00 p.m., local harpist Moira Kelly will share festive musical entertainment while refreshments are provided.
Then at 6 p.m., local Irish author Robert T. McMaster will introduce his latest novel, "Rose of Glenkerry: A County Wicklow Mystery," via Zoom. The virtual presentation will be broadcasted on the big screen for all to enjoy. Registration is not required.
The event is free to the community. Questions? Visit SawyerFreeLibrary.org.
On Saturday, April 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. the library will celebrate Earth Day with Ms. Frizzle of the Magic School Bus. There will be lots of interactive fun for families of children ages 3 and older, including planting, gardening, and learning about ways to protect the environment.
This event will be Trinity Church, 70 Middle St., located right behind the main library. No registration is needed. Questions about this event can be addressed to crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-515-6349.