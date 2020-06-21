The Sawyer Free Library has started a collaborative community reading program to open books and open minds this summer.
"Gloucester Reads: Many Readers, One Conversation" kicks off Monday, and aims to unite and energize the community of Cape Ann around the topic of climate change through reading, discussion, and action.
"Today, as we are stand in the long shadow of the COVID pandemic, the importance of addressing climate change, another looming global crisis, has been illuminated. The time frame is different but just as urgent," said Beth Pocock, assistant director of the Sawyer Free Library. "It is our hope that Gloucester Reads will bring together Gloucester residents of all ages to read these thoughtful books, engage in conversations about climate change and determine what steps we can take together to ensure a cleaner, more sustainable future."
The program will pull from local and national experts as the Sawyer Free Library collaborates with Backyard Growers, Gloucester Education Fund, Manship Artist Residency + Studios, Maritime Gloucester, Ocean Alliance and TownGreen 2025.
Fromm June 22 to Sept. 15, Gloucester Reads will explore the topic of addressing our climate crisis with hope of building a better future by featuring "Falter" by Bill McKibben and "The Marrow Thieves" by Cherie Dimaline.
"We have also selected and have available a variety of books written to captivate and inform children of all ages and their families," Pocock said.
Copies of the books will be available at the library in print, ebook, and audiobook formats. Throughout the summer, organized virtual discussion groups moderated by local environmental and community leaders are open to all.
On Tuesday, Sept. 15, Sawyer Free Library will facilitate a live stream public presentation and Q&A with Bill McKibben, the award-winning author and founder of 350.org, a global grassroots climate change movement.
The complete list of Gloucester Reads programs, and more information on climate change, may be found at sawyerfreelibrary.org.