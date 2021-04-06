Sawyer Free Library is marking National Poetry Month with a special event this week.
Andrea Brandeis will present an introduction to the "Life, Natural World & Poetry of Mary Oliver" on Thursday, April 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Oliver (1935-2019) was one of America's most treasured poets, whose honors include the Pulitzer Prize and the National Book Award. Her poetry explores the interconnectedness of spirituality and the natural world.
This virtual program is intended for anyone —from beginner explorers of poetry to experts — and will be held via Zoom. Registration can be found at sawyerfreelibrary.org on the calendar.