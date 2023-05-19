The Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library wants to talk with residents about its future.
The city’s public library has launched its community consultation for its 2025-2029 Strategic Plan.
The first of four Community Conversations is scheduled to take place in person this coming Monday, May 22, at the Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road, with others to follow in person and on Zoom.
There are six key stakeholder focus groups and an online public survey available online at www.SawyerFreeLibrary.org. The online survey, open through July 1, is the first piece of research meant to inform the strategic plan.
“The library encourages individuals from all backgrounds and age groups, community organizations, local businesses, and other stakeholders, to participate and provide their unique perspectives,” Sawyer Free Library said in a prepared statement.
The new five-year plan coincides with the library’s $29 million project to renovate, modernize and expand with the 2025 Sawyer Free Library, which is expected to break ground this fall.
The library said in a statement it’s eager to engage the community and gather valuable input.
“As we plan to open the doors of our newly renovated and expanded Library in 2025, bringing with it new opportunities and ways to serve all patrons, our new strategic plan will help inform those decisions,” said Mern Sibley, president of the library’s Board of Trustees.
The library said strategic planning is crucial, enabling organizations to define their mission and vision, set long-term goals and identify objectives for accomplishing them effectively. The library said its trustees completed the library’s most recent five-year strategic plan in 2020 and this plan runs through 2024.
“The Sawyer Free Library is excited to begin this journey and we encourage our vibrant community to join us,” said Library Director Jenny Benedict. “By harnessing the collective wisdom of our patrons, stakeholders, residents and visitors, we will craft a comprehensive strategic plan that will serve as a vision and guide for our first five years in the 2025 Sawyer Free Library.”
The library plans to analyze the results this summer and compile a summary report, which will be shared with the community when the Board of Trustees finalizes the new 2025-2029 Strategic Plan.
Gloucester Conversations will moderate the public forums, which are open to everyone to share their thoughts, ideas, and insights about how the 2025 Sawyer Free Library can best serve them and the greater community.
