For its fifth annual funding cycle, the Cape Ann Community Foundation has awarded grants to eight Cape Ann non-profit and community organizations.
Of the record 31 grant applications that came in this year, the foundation awarded projects that supporti ts mission to improve the economy and overall quality of life for the residents of Cape Ann.
“With this year’s grants, the CACF has given almost $75,000 back to Cape Ann nonprofits and schools, all funded through the proceeds of the Cape Ann license plate,” Cape Ann Chamber CEO Ken Riehl said.
The foundation is a nonprofit established in 2015 by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce to manage and award grants from the proceeds from sales of the Cape Ann license plates.
This year’s grant recipients are:
CCB Foundation Inc., to support addiction recovery services on Cape Ann.
Gloucester’s City-Owned Cemeteries Advisory Committee, to support the professional restoration of damaged historic gravestones.
Gloucester Stage Company, to support live performances this summer on the outdoor stage at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts in Rockport, in partnership with Windhover and other local arts organizations.
NAMI Cape Ann, to support the Cape Ann Social Club whose members are living with mental health challenges and working on active recovery and management of their symptoms.
Rockport Council on Aging, to help pay for taxi transportation seniors needing medical services out of town.
Seaside Sustainability ,to help purchase video recording equipment and motion graphics software to bring its “Green Scholars” curriculum to an online platform.
Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Holy Family (Cape Ann) Conference, to support the reopening of its “Clothes Closet” and its work helping Cape Ann people meet basic needs, including rent, energy, food and clothing.
Young Legends Street Hockey Inc., to help build a state-of-the-art street hockey rink in Gloucester for the community.
“We wish to congratulate the eight successful grant applicants and we would also like to commend and express our thanks to all of the Cape Ann area nonprofits and civic organizations that submitted proposals,” CACF Board President Ruth Pino said. “My fellow board members and I were greatly impressed by the quality of every grant application, and we encourage applicants who were not successful this time to come back to us for future funding rounds.”