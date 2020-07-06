While some people are stuck at home alone during the pandemic, one Gloucester resident has the company of ten others to keep her occupied.
Jessica Biker is fostering seven kittens — Liona, Cheetara, Panthro, Snarf, Tygra, Pumya, and Allura — from Cape Ann Animal Aid in addition to taking care of her own dog Charlie, cat Izzy and turtle Scup.
"They are legit everywhere," she said, picking up a kitten from underneath the couch while two others successfully untied a Times photographer's shoe.
"They end up in places I don't even think of," Biker looked around her house. "Like in the baskets under the coffee table, or over here, or even over there."
During the length of the pandemic, Biker has fostered shelter animals three different times — this being her first time with kittens.
"It is a little chaotic but it is fun chaos," she said. "One of the nice things is that we had during this pandemic was nice weather."
Biker has always loved animals as she grew up with dogs and cats, considered a career as a veterinarian and taught biology at Gloucester High School.
When she first moved to the city, Biker would visit Cape Ann Animal Aid every Monday to play with some furry friends.
"I would frequently come home with a set," she laughed.
Biker has been fostering pets from Cape Ann Animal Aid since 2018, a two-year time frame that has allowed her to care for roughly 40 pets.
"I'm crazy that I just keep saying yes," she laughed, admitting later that while she might seem crazy she loves each furry creature that comes into her home.
For Biker, it's all about setting up the animals for a smooth transition to their new home.
"Especially with puppies, it is nice because they learn living in the house. They learn you should try to go to the door when you have to go to the bathroom," she said. "It is nice when they go to a home because that is my goal, to get them comfortable to go home."
What makes fostering possible for her is a flexible working environment.
"I work from home all the time which makes this really an option for me," Biker said, explaining that the flexible hour allows her to effectively accomplish her work while also caring for her foster pets.
And sometimes, her feline friends lend a helping paw.
"There were five of them on my desk yesterday," she explained of her now normal work environment.
Cape Ann Animal Aid and other animal shelters have seen an uptick in adoptions as people are home more often and have the time to train a dog or cat .. or both.
During COVID-19, as their June 22 newsletter stated, Cape Ann Animal Aid has been able to adopt out 165 animals — 91 cats and 74 dogs.
"Through our new video e-meet adoption procedures, many of our animals available for adoption have found loving homes," the shelter's newsletter wrote. "These have been challenging times for everyone, and we're pleased to be able to continue placing animals into homes despite the obstacles COVID-19 has presented."
Pandemic or not, Biker's house is often full of animals who can be found napping, playing, grooming and eating at all hours of the day.
When asked if she would foster more animals after her current litter was adopted, Biker hesitated for only a brief moment.
"Let's be honest, probably," she laughed, cradling two kittens in her arms.
Those interested in becoming a foster caretaker or adopting a pet may visit capeannanimalaid.org/volunteer.html
