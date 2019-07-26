For Gloucester beach lifeguard Maria Gustaferro, the actions of the two senior guards who jumped off the Good Harbor Beach footbridge last Sunday were “something that shouldn’t go unpunished.”
“They made a mistake,” she said Friday of the two senior lifeguards who were fired for their actions — firings that sparked a widespread “sick-out” by city lifeguards on Thursday.
“But firing them was a rash and unfair decision,” Gustaferro said. “Yes, they did make a mistake, but (this was) a punishment that didn’t fit the crime.”
Friday, the city took a similar stand. Public Works Director Mike Hale, whose department coordinates beach operations, said the two senior lifeguards will be suspended rather than dismissed from their jobs.
The agreement came after meetings Friday morning involving the two fired guards, Hale and Chief Administrative Officer James Destino, and other lifeguards — including Gustaferro — at City Hall. The lifeguards then accepted the city’s stance and began returning to their chairs, from Wingaersheek and Good Harbor to smaller shore spots such Niles, Plum Cove and Half Moon Beach at Stage Fort Park.
“This isn’t a win for anyone,” said Hale, who cited the issue as a “personnel matter” and declined to elaborate on what went into Friday’s suspension decision. “It’s a learning experience for the staff involved, and it’s certainly been a learning experience in terms of management as well.”
“I think it has been resolved in a way in which both sides are happy,” said Athena Velonis, 20, one of the city’s five supervising lifeguards. Velonis, now in her fourth year as a lifeguard and her second as a supervisor, was scheduled to be off Friday, but will return to work for the weekend, she said.
Gustaferro, who is 23, in her fourth year as a lifeguard and holds a master’s degree in education from Lesley University in Cambridge, said she, too, was “happy” with the outcome of the Friday meetings and resolution. She returned to work Friday, stationed at Wingaersheek Beach.
Gustaferro said the lifeguards’ decision to take the job action, which she said came together during conversations after a 6:45 a.m. Thursday training session, didn’t come lightly.
“Ocean safety on these beaches is incredibly important to us, but so is the treatment of our friends and coworkers,” she said. “These two guards bring nearly a decade each of experience, and are without a question the most committed, respected, and competent lifeguards. They are the people we all look up to.
“It was clear from the process, during which the opinions of the city employees that actually work with these two head guards was disregarded, that our voices do not matter,” she added, “(so) we chose to walk out to urge the city to reconsider what we believe was an unfair decision.”
Hale declined to say Friday how long the two disciplined supervisors — ages 30 and 26, city officials said — would be suspended, citing it as a “personnel matter.” Neither officials nor other lifeguards have named the veteran guards whose actions spurred Thursday’s sick-out.
The city did not close any of its beaches due to the work stoppage. Destino and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken both emphasized the city would provide safety coverage, staffing the beaches with emergency medical personnel despite any increased cost.
The city’s 32 lifeguards, all seasonal employees, earn between $14 and $16.50 an hour depending on their experience and position, while EMTs, who were working as detail officers, make up to $45 in those roles. More candidates had applied for the jobs — contrary to years past — but not all were hired, officials have said.
Fire Chief Eric Smith said that three EMTs from his department provided coverage Thursday; one each at Good Harbor, Wingaersheek and Half Moon. Smith said one EMT was also deployed early Friday, though he could not say where that person was stationed. Police Chief Edward Conley said his department was not contacted to provide any additional EMT services beyond regular police beach details.
The two senior lifeguards who jumped off the footbridge did so in violation of the city’s beach policies — not an ordinance as previously reported — policies that the lifeguards are paid to enforce, Destino noted Thursday.
According to Destino, the incident occurred after two young female lifeguards had confronted and warned other beachgoers jumping off the bridge — and twice been ignored.
Other beachgoers asked the lifeguards if they wanted them to call police, who regularly respond to the footbridge as a public safety concern and have dispersed jumpers from the scene, but the lifeguards declined the help. When the supervisors jumped later, beachgoers asked the younger lifeguards why they didn’t confront them as they had others. One of the guards reportedly responded, “Well, (because) he’s my boss.”
Romeo Theken said Friday she was glad to see the issues resolved and the lifeguards back to work.
“The city works as a team, and I stand by my team,” the mayor said. “The city has a sense of togetherness, and we all try to do what’s best for the city. I think what we did is best for the city, and that’s what counts.”
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
