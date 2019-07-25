The city's firing of two veteran lifeguards who were illegally jumping off the Good Harbor Beach footbridge last weekend sparked a "sick-out" among other Gloucester lifeguards. Their chairs at Good Harbor, Wingaersheek and other beaches were empty Thursday.
But the city is keeping all of its beaches open, staffing them with EMTs in place of the regular part-time guards, even if it means a higher cost, Chief Administrative Officer James Destino said Thursday.
"The big thing we want people to know is that our beaches are safe, and we're lucky to have the highest level of service professionals (the EMTs) on duty," Destino said. "The lifeguards need to know that this action they have pulled (Thursday) is only going to cost the taxpayers of Gloucester more money, but safety and security are paramount throughout the city, and those are priorities that are vital to us."
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken also emphasized that the safety of beachgoers supercedes cost and will continue to do so when it comes to providing coverage for Good Harbor, Wingaersheek, Niles, Plum Cove and Half Moon beaches.
The city's 25 part-time lifeguards and five lifeguard supervisors earn between $14 and $16.50 an hour, based on their experience and duties, said Holly Dougwillo, the city's assistant human resources director. EMTs, on the other hand, earn hourly rates of up to $45. Destino said he did not know how many EMTs were deployed Thursday, but added that the city's beaches had "full coverage."
"Whatever it takes to make the beaches safe, we will do," the mayor said. "This is costing the city a lot of money, but rest assured one thing, my beaches will have someone watching over them."
Asked whether he expected the job action would extend another day, or beyond, Destino said he hopes the guards return to their stations Friday.
"Do I expect them to show up for work? Yes I do," he said, warning that there would be "disciplinary action" if they stay away from their posts.
He said the city was exploring its options and its number of available EMTs if the lifeguards don't return. An anonymous email sent to the Times indicated that lifeguards would remain out of work "until this issue is resolved."
Destino did not identify the two lifeguard supervisors whose ouster sparked Thursday's job action, but noted that both — a man and a woman — were veteran guards, "not kids."
Footbridge incident
According to Destino, the incident occurred Sunday, when two young female lifeguards approached a number of beachgoers who were jumping off the iconic Good Harbor footbridge off Nautilus Road in violation of a city ordinance. Destino said the footbridge jumpers largely ignored the lifeguards' warnings.
Other beachgoers asked the guards whether they wanted them to call police; police reports have shown a number of responses to such incidents this summer and in the past.
The lifeguards told them no, and approached the group on the bridge a second time, but just got similar results.
After the young lifeguards returned to their stations, two off-duty lifeguard supervisors also went onto the bridge and jumped off. At that point, other beachgoers went to the young lifeguards and asked why they weren't admonishing the man and woman as they had other jumpers earlier.
"Well, (because) he's my boss," Destino quoted one of the young guards as saying.
'Public safety issue'
"First of all, this isn't just a matter of being illegal, it's dangerous," Destino said. "It's a public safety issue."
"But (the off-duty supervisors) weren't only doing something illegal, they were doing something that they're told to enforce," Destino said. "And on top of that, they put these younger lifeguards in a very, very difficult situation. It's completely unacceptable, especially from senior (guards) who were supervisors."
The city has budgeted $172,000 in regular lifeguard salaries for this 2020 fiscal year, along with another $30,000 for the "lifeguard supervisors" in beach operations, the annual budget report shows.
Romeo Theken said the city has a "reserve list" of candidates who had applied for lifeguard positions this summer but were not hired. That's different from three years ago, when a shortage of lifeguard applicants led to the city granting raises and pumping another $27,000 to hire enough guards to cover all of the city's beaches. The city used EMTs for a period of time to cover that shortage as well.
The mayor said that, as of now, she has to view the guards' sick-out as simply another shortage.
"No one (among the lifeguards) has come to me and told me of any 'protest,'" she said. "But we cannot have beaches unattended, and we will not. Everyone needs to know our beaches are being tended to — and they will be."
Ray Lamont can be reached at 978-675-2705, or rlamont@gloucestertimes.com.
