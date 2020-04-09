Who said it needs to be Christmas to hang up lights?
Not Jessica Linquata Wilkins of Gloucester.
“You do that with Christmas,” Wilkins explained. “You look at the Christmas lights and it is something that people do, but nobody ever thinks of it for Easter.”
Wilkins, a board member of 1623 Studios and former performing arts teacher at Gloucester’s O’Maley Innovation Middle School, is encouraging residents to hang up Christmas lights or put electronic candles in their windows to bring joy during the hard times brought by the novel coronavirus pandemic..
“Any kind of lights will do,” she added. “Houses can go as big or small as they want with the lights.”
The bright lights for the Easter season are to celebrate new beginnings as a seaside community, Wilkins explained, especially during this difficulty period.
“It is something different to do in this new reality that we are living in,” Wilkins said.
Wilkins was inspired to spread the word about stringing lights around the island for Easter by her two sons.
“April is National Autism Awareness month and I have two sons who are both autistic and they do ‘Light it up for Autism’,” she explained.
In addition to her sons’ inspiration, Wilkins had noticed the positive response the Teddy Bear Hunt — where people would place stuffed toys in their windows for children to gaze at — and thought doing something similar would encourage community members to get outside.
“It has been a lifesaver for so many people,” she said about kids getting the chance to get out of the house and look for different stuffed animals.
After getting the green light from family members, who were eager to join her in the activity, Wilkins went to platforms such as social media and Good Morning Gloucester to spread the news.
The response has been encouraging, Wilkins said, as people posted on Facebook their excitement to string up lights.
Others joked that they haven’t taken their lights down from the winter holidays, so switching gears won’t be as difficult.
Wilkins’ bright idea traveled further than Cape Ann, as David Collins of Florida got wind of it and decorated his home for the Easter season.
“I really liked that the idea, a kind of positive and uplifting thing in an otherwise negative time, so here is what I put together for my house (even thought I live in Florida now after an adult life working Connecticut — but my heart is still in Gloucester — always,” Collins wrote.
In a photo submitted to Good Morning Gloucester, Collins’ house featured a star fashioned with lights that used to sit on his home on Stage Fort Avenue in Gloucester.
“The biggest thing is shine some light into this dark and strange time we are living in,” Wilkins said. “Everybody likes to see lights.”
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
