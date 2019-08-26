Hundreds came together on Gloucester's waterfront Monday evening to remember those lost to addiction.
Cape Ann’s ninth annual overdose vigil gave local residents and visitors a chance to come together, and console and support one another..
The vigil took place on Stacy Boulevard at the flagpole next to the Blynman Bridge. Musicians John Jerome, Allen Estes, Brian King and Renee Dupuis provided inspirational songs, and speakers shared their stories of addiction against the backdrop of a sunset on the harbor. A candlelit reading of the names of those who have been lost to addiction took place as the sun sank on the horizon.
As always the timing of the vigil coincides with International Overdose Awareness Day which is Aug. 31. For more information, visit https://www.overdoseday.com/.
