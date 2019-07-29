MANCHESTER — Selectmen have determined that five trees, not seven, will be removed for the upcoming Town Common landscaping project.
The linden tree next to the police station and the elm toward the center of the common, both 26 inches in diameter, were part of a group of trees originally recommended for removal. But after a public hearing with Toby Wolf, the landscape architect hired for the project, selectmen decided to keep them around.
The linden is considered the strongest of all trees on the common. It was initially chosen to be removed due to its cumbersome roots, which make the nearby walkway uneven.
The elm, on the other hand, is a bit out of shape, but could regain its strength with proper pruning. Originally, the town believed the tree was so fragile that it needed to be separated from the landscaping project by digging a moat around it. According to Town Administrator Greg Federspiel, the landscaping crew would be able to complete their work without dealing with the elm.
The five trees being removed are either already dead or dying, according to Wolf. The three magnolias planted near the Town Hall entrance are infected with fungus, the maple by the War Memorial is rotted from the inside and expected to perish within five years, and the crimson maple is estimated to live for just a decade longer.
In their place, 11 or 12 new trees will be planted by the time the project is completed.
The landscaping project could start as early as this fall, though Federspiel said it will most likely begin sometime next spring.
The Town Common's earth, as it stands, is not exactly fertile land for the growth of plant life. Federspiel previously described it to the Times as "big and green, but not very healthy."
In 2017, Town Meeting allocated $15,000 from the Community Preservation Fund to begin design work for a brand-new common. The plans consist of a completely rejuvenated green space with slimmer pavement walking paths. This year, another $100,000 of preservation money was granted at Town Meeting to begin construction.
In addition to the renovation project, a group of private donors will be replacing the town's War Memorial with a larger display. In order for it to be installed, the two nearby sick maples will need to be removed.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.