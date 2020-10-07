Two Gloucester residents have been recognized as significant Italian Americans in the state.
The Italian American Alliance has dubbed Michael Linquata and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken as two of 100 significant Italian Americans in Massachusetts. The Grafton-based alliance traditionally compiles the list every year to celebrate October as Italian Heritage Month.
"Michael Linquata has a very long history of working with and for veterans, he has been a pillar of support for the fishing industry and supporter of business in the community," said Dr. Frank Mazzaglia, chairman of the alliance.
Linquata, 94, served as an Army medic during World War II's Battle of the Bulge, advocates for veterans on a wide range of issues, and has long been the driving force behind Gloucester's World War II Memorial at Kent Circle. He is also the patriarch of the family that has run The Gloucester House restaurant for more than 60 years in America's Oldest Seaport.
When deciding to select the mayor as one of the hundred, Mazzaglia noted that the women on the selection committee were "very impressed with the rise of Gloucester's mayor and her willingness to advance Gloucester's interests outside the community evidenced by her influence with the Legislature."
In addition to time spent in their respective communities, the selection committee considered spheres of influence as a primary consideration when selecting each Italian American.
"Both of them work hard for Gloucester and make it their business to win new friends for the city and Cape Ann," Mazzaglia added.
