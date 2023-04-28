ROCKPORT — Whether the owner of home on Andrew’s Point has standing to proceed with a lawsuit limiting public access to her property may be in question now that the home is on the market.
The seaside home at 18 Long Branch Ave., owned by Rockport resident Elizabeth Fisher, is for sale at an asking price of $3.8 million, according to a listing on www.zillow.com. The listing indicates the four-bedroom home is 2,447 square feet and was built in 1948.
Neighbor Paul Bryant said the listing raises the question of whether Fisher may proceed with the lawsuits, especially if she does not own the property.
“I do not know the answer definitively, but from my understanding, she cannot,” said Bryant. “Let’s pray a benevolent buyer appears quickly and the two lawsuits are finally dropped. If anyone hears more details, please let me know.”
Efforts to reach Fisher before publication were unsuccessful. Fisher’s Boston-based attorney, Jason Curtin of Krokidas & Bluestein, would not comment for this story.
In dispute is whether the public has the right to use the section of the Atlantic Path which crosses Fisher’s property.
Fisher in her suit against the town and the individual members of the town’s Rights of Way Committee maintains that the path that abuts her property is considered, in part, a private way and that she owns at least to the midway line of each path along Dawn Avenue and Pointe de Chene Avenue, and therefore access may be limited.
Assistant Attorney General Kendra Kinscherf is overseeing a court case on the matter.
Thomas Dalton, deputy press secretary for the Office of Attorney General Andrea Joy, said the office is aware that the property has been listed for sale.
On Wednesday, Campbell’s office said it would “have no further comment right now.”
Cape Ann Law attorney Robert Visnick, the former town moderator, said he does not know the specifics of the cases brought by Fisher, but based what he knows about the deed for the property, it seems the public has a good argument to use the path.
“My hope is that the purchaser will respect the rights of the public,” Visnick said. “I know what the public knows. It’s always better for the parties to come to an agreement as opposed to the expense and time that a lawsuit entails.”
According to the deed, signed by Fisher on June 25, 2001, and recorded at the Essex County Registry of Deeds: “The ledges and rocks within the above described parcel of land (18 Long Branch Ave.) is subject to the rights of the public mentioned or referred to in a deed from Nellie A. Kelcher to Fannie D. Way dated Aug. 27, 1879, and recorded with the Essex South District Registry of Deeds, Book 1023, Page 55, and in deed from David K. Phillips and others, Trustees of John M. Way, dated Nov. 19, 1887 and recorded with said Deeds in Book 1212, Page 183.”
Rockport Town Administrator Mitchell Vieira would not comment on the case but said he would defer to the Attorney General’s Office regarding the impact of the sale.
Select Board Chair Ross Brackett said public access to the Atlantic Path and rights of way throughout town remain an important priority for the board.
“The selectmen continue to work diligently with the Rights of Way Committee and town counsel to ensure these areas remain open and accessible to the public as they have for many generations,” said Brackett. “The town appreciates the many landowners that continue to support these rights of way through their properties.”
Fisher’s property has been a flashpoint of contention for some time.
In March, about 100 Rockport residents and those wanting to keep the Atlantic Path open gathered at Rockport’s Windhover Center for Performing Arts to hear from Kinscherf. Fisher also attended.
The meeting was aimed at encouraging people to provide testimony and old photographs showing the history of public use of the walking path at Andrew’s Point — especially prior to the 1950s.
In the meantime, Bryant said many old-time Rockport residents have sent “statements of use” to the Attorney General’s Office, which has been busy turning the statements into signed affidavits in defense of the lawsuits.
“It was a daunting task to find statements of use before 1950, but the citizens of Rockport stood up and let their voice be heard,” Bryant said. “We don’t know what the sale of the property will mean for the case, but we do know that Rockport residents defended its public access to its coastline when it really counted and it will continue to do so as we move forward.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.