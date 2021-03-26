Live long in sculpture: 20-foot art planned for Spock symbol

Leonard Nimoy gives a "Live Long and Prosper" hand gesture arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Star Trek Into Darkness" in Los Angeles on May 14, 2013. The Museum of Science, Boston, in collaboration with Nimoy's family announced the development of a monument shaped in the hand gesture made famous by the actor's character, Mister Spock, to honor the Boston native who died in 2015. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP file photo)