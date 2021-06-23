Live music venue latest casualty of pandemic

BEVERLY — Peter Van Ness recalled the time a well-known entertainer he’d booked at his club, 9 Wallis, told him that the tiny venue reminded him of New York’s famed Blue Note Jazz Club.
“I almost fell on the floor and died,” Van Ness recalled on Tuesday, just hours after he was forced to announce that 9 Wallis was closing for good.
The club, a longtime dream of Van Ness and his wife Vickie, who live in Gloucester, has been closed for the past 15 months due to the pandemic.
They tried holding outdoor concerts on the grounds of the Manchester Athletic Club, but after nine shows, the town shut them down.
They had held out hope that the loosening of restrictions on live singing would allow them to reopen — only to realize that their space was still too small. “Our slogan was no seat was more than 20 feet from the stage,” Peter Van Ness said. “What do you do when your slogan is illegal?”
They also hoped for aid from a Shuttered Venue Operators Grant. “We’ve heard absolutely nothing from the (Small Business Administration),” about their application. Three days ago they did hear from their bank, however, telling them that the SBA has informed the lender that they must repay a portion of their Payroll Protection Program loans.
And then there was the letter from the venue’s landlord. They had been paying partial rent while closed, Van Ness said — but now their landlord is asking for the back rent.
“We don’t have it,” he said.
The couple, who run a music promotion business called GimmeMusic, opened the small club in a space adjacent to the Larcom Theater in Beverly in 2017. Depending on the configuration of seats, they can fit as many as 300 or so patrons. That’s tiny by most standards, but artists flocked to the intimate venue, eager for interaction with a live audience.
They kept it lean, paying themselves as little as possible with a plan to be debt-free by July 2021.
Even when it became clear that wouldn’t happen, they still held out hope, looking toward the potential grant, which had been championed as a way to save small venues. Instead, funds have gone to some of the larger players, and even though the giant concert promoters weren’t supposed to benefit, they have a huge advantage now, Van Ness said.
He knows they’re going to lose some deposits for shows that are booked for the fall. “The agents and the artists have been wonderful,” said Van Ness. “They’re going through it too. We have deposits we may not get back, but they’re trying to feed their kids.”
“We just had to say, ‘stop,’” said Van Ness. “We loved the business. We loved the artists.”
But at 66, he’s not at a stage in life where he can afford much more risk. “There are lots of things outside your control that can destroy your business,” even before COVID-19, he said.
He hopes to continue promoting live music in some form. “It’s a crazy business to begin with, but there’s also magic in it,” said Van Ness. “I just loved seeing people transformed by the healing power of music.”
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.