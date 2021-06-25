Sometimes work takes you to the most unexpected places.
For a local reporter of a coastal town, that place was the Clark’s Cemetery off Centennial Avenue for a call that headstones had been vandalized.
On arrival at the scene of the crime, we were met by a local couple who have devoted their retirement to maintaining the local cemeteries. The vandalized headstones — broken and strewn over the freshly cut grass — would take this couple and their volunteers 15-20 hours to repair.
While visibly upset by the incident, the couple was not discouraged, as day in and day out they arrive at the cemetery to care for the grounds that hold their loved ones.
“Cemeteries are intended to be eternal,” their website, clarkscemetery.org, reads. “But without the proper care these vital links to our history and families often fade away becoming overgrown and unrecognizable.”
While covering the unfortunate event, I was taken aback by the beautiful greens that had been preserved and maintained by the couple.
Sights and smells: The clouds had just begun to part as a summer shower finished up and the smell of the coastal tides mixed with newly laden mulch was sweet.
As public space for all to roam respectfully, these cemeteries host a beautiful relationship between humankind and the natural world that I did not see until then.
It got me thinking: What are unexpected green spaces that hold significance to community members?
Conserved cemeteries, beloved ballfields, and sandy shores are on the list for many Gloucester residents.
I suggest you visit all of them.
Whether walking in cemeteries or meandering on one of the man local trails, don’t forget to abide by the seven principles created by the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics to ensure that these green spaces can be enjoyed by generations to come — long after we are all gone.
Plan ahead and prepare.
Travel and camp on durable surfaces.
Dispose of waste properly.
Leave what you find.
Minimize campfire impacts.
Respect wildlife.
Be considerate of other visitors.
Want to suggest your favorite trail for review? Let staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford know. While carrier pigeon is her preferred mode of communication, she can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
For more info.A list of the 13 cemeteries — five active and eight inactive — can be found at the city’s website at https://gloucester-ma.gov/889/Cemetery-List.