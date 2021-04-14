Lives: A legacy of love, luck and angels

ROCKPORT — The life of William D. Stroud, M.D., known as “Donald” on Cape Ann, encompassed a century filled with political and social revolutions, from World War II to the legalization of gay marriage.
Born in Nashville, Tennessee on Sept. 5, 1923, he died in Rockport after a short illness a few weeks ago at the age of 97.
He was co-owner of Découvert Fine Art on Rockport’s Main Street, and was the husband of Steven Law, with whom he spent nearly the past half century, first as a friend and later as a spouse.
“Throughout his life he spoke about his mother as a source of unconditional love and he described his mother’s family as ‘huggers.’ He and his brothers were encouraged to work in the garden and to apply themselves at school,” said Law.
Stroud enjoyed learning and absorbed the magic of art from one of his high school teachers, Gladys Watts. who arranged copies of famous paintings above the blackboard.
Art became a life-long passion for Stroud, who also played trombone in the high school marching band.
“In an intensely technological world, the arts and humanities are needed more than ever,” wrote Stroud recently before he became ill.
During World War II, Stroud joined the V-12 Navy College Program when he was transferred to Boston to study at Tufts University. “Overhearing a conversation in a dorm room, he realized that he was only one course shy for applying to medical school, and after seeking advice from his commanding officer about the possibility of remaining in school, he was granted permission to remain at Tufts,” related Law.
In another stroke of luck, Law noted that Stroud’s teacher of microscopic anatomy was Dr. Anna Quincy Churchill. She provided the financial means and mentorship for Stroud to attend medical school because he came from modest means.
“When Dr. Churchill learned of this situation, she asked if (Stroud) would agree to be her first Churchill scholar. Not only did she pay his expenses, she introduced him to Boston museums, the BSO (Boston Symphony Orchestra, and Rockport, where she bought paintings by Otis Cook and Anthony Thieme as a graduation gift. She was his first angel,” related Law.
After graduating from Tufts Medical School in 1948, Stroud served as a Navy doctor on the Marine base in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He later moved to Manchester, Connecticut to begin a private practice. He married Lois Schaefer and the couple adopted two children, Roanne and David. They also bought a small cottage on Bearskin Neck, where his wife opened a store called the Dancing Bear.
“Donald engaged the art community in Rockport with enthusiasm,” said Law.
As a physician, Stroud was known for his compassionate care.
“Donald would say that many came to see him because they were lonely as much as for a real medical concern. He often told the story about delivering a baby one morning and pronouncing a man dead that same day — the cycle of life. ‘Change’ he would say. ‘Life is about change,’ ” related Law.
The change included his first marriage, which ended in divorce. But the family they started would later grow with the birth of three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Some years later, Stroud would meet Law, who at the time was in his final year of seminary at Colgate Divinity School.
“Neither one could know that born that day was a relationship that would span 45 years,” said Law. “We became friends, spending time birdwatching, going to the horse races, attending symphony concerts, and visiting art exhibitions.”
Law even baptized Stroud in Cape Fear River near Law’s first pastorate in North Carolina.
“We later had to face difficult decisions, primarily one related to truth about the nature of what our relationship became,” said Law. “In the end, we formed a household and tried to be the best dads would could be.”
Stroud later worked as a physician at Smith College and later at Kodak as an industrial physician. Both men decided to retire in 1986 after which they moved to Friendship Harbor in Maine, where they opened a bed and breakfast. But two years later, they moved to Rockport. They enjoyed growing their art collection for which they made yearly trips to Paris and Florence.
As the 21st century evolved, on May 22, 2004, the couple was married in their home.
“We couldn’t believe that it would be possible in our lifetime,” said Law.
At the ceremony, one of the children noted that this marriage had already taken place in their hearts but that the wedding marked a celebration of the formalizing of their vows.
“As their daughter, I not only witnessed their love — I have benefited from their love,” said Roanne Stroud Robey.
In 2012 they opened their art gallery, which specializes in Old Master drawings, through which they formed relationships with art historians, museum curators and collectors around the world.
“The word ‘open’ held great meaning for us. Open to discover, to new ideas, to new people, always expanding our horizons. Otherwise, we thought we would grow old isolated and alone,” explained Law.
Although COVID-19 brought much sadness and grief to so many, Law said the pandemic became a blessing for them.
“We were together every day, planning meals and taking joy rides to Pebble Beach. Donald did the New York Times crossword in ink. We found ways to bring hope to folks on our website and by delivering bouquets of dahlias and bags of sweet potatoes to friends. We laughed a lot and reached out to those who were alone, and Donald deeply appreciated the many kindnesses extended to us, especially friends buying groceries.”
Those who knew Stroud well said they will miss his quick wit, intelligence and smile.
“He said of me that I was his angel, his everything,” said Law. “But he was all that and more to me.”