ROCKPORT — In the highly competitive publishing world, getting a book published can sometimes take years. And that’s if you’re lucky.
This Saturday, Dec. 5, Literary Cape Ann will host a virtual workshop from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for writers interested in learning the basics of self-publishing. Local authors well-versed in doing it themselves will walk writers through the steps to produce a professional, marketable product.
Authors Dan Duffy, Scott Channell, David Caiati, Cindy Schimanski and Kyle Fiske will outline the publishing process using Kindle Direct Publishing, Amazon’s publishing arm, and the promotions process step by step.
Key topics include the need for a good editor; the importance of an arresting cover design; working with an illustrator; formatting and uploading your document; tips to making your book findable; and ways to promote your book using multimedia, online tools and traditional promotional techniques.
Rae Padilla Francoeur, founder of the Business of Writing group, will moderate.
Much of what is to be presented in this hour-long workshop is applicable to traditional publishing.
“Consider this workshop step one on your path to publishing,” said Padilla Francoeur in a prepared statment. “Our intention is to demystify the online publishing process and to introduce writers to a few tools and practices to help create and sell your book.”
Those presenting are:
Cindy Schimanski's new book, “Incognito at the Animal Shelter,” one of ten books in her "Barkley, The Detective Dog" series, will be published this month. Her autobiographical poetry book, “Hey White Girl,” her nonfiction work-in-progress, “Coping with Covid: My Joyous Garden Journey,” as well as more Barkley adventures will be available in 2021.
Scott Channell has self-published four nonfiction sales and marketing books using the Amazon platform. He has an expertise in marketing to maximize book sales and other revenue streams. In the workshop, he will share key factors that most impact sales and ways to be “findable” by buyers. See Channell’s books at ScottChannell.com.
Dan Duffy was leader and facilitator in corporate training, sales and management development, and community college educational administration. He and his wife operate the Beech Tree B&B in Rockport. Among his published works: “Brother, Brother: A Brother’s Search for his Missing Brother,” a series of “Workshop in a Workbook” titles including “Consultative Selling” and “Consultative Selling Seminar Leader Guide.” He also consulted with the Rockport Innkeeper Association to publish the Amazon ebook and paperback, “The Inns of Rockport Cookbook.” For more: www.danduffyauthor.com.
Kyle Fiske grew up on a farm near the Canadian border in rural northern New York State. He studied history and English at St. Lawrence University and the University of Copenhagen, as well as museum studies at Tufts University. His first novel, the historical fiction adventure, “Dragons and Boxers,” was published by Earnshaw Books in 2020.
David Caiati is a technology professional and author of the new science fiction novel, “Proteus Begins.” He has spent his life exploring the intersection of technology and society. He has a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering, a bachelor of arts degree in English, and an MFA in creative writing.
Rae Padilla Francoeur, the moderator, is an author/journalist/editor who has published short stories, book reviews, essays and the memoir “Free Fall” with Seal Press. She operates New Arts Collaborative, an arts marketing and promotions business.
More details may be found on Literary Cape Ann's Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/LiteraryCapeAnn.
The Zoom link for the workshop is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81166834308#success.
