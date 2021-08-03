The city of Gloucester has nine active cases of COVID-19, but none of those people have been hospitalized.
Assistant Health Director Max Schenk provided the Times with this update on Monday, explaining that the majority of confirmed cases were among those who were unvaccinated and between the ages of 20 and 40.
“We do not receive information as to whether people have the delta variant or not, but it is now responsible for 45-50% of all new cases, according to Department of Public Health,” Schenk said in an email.
The delta variant of the novel coronavirus, which originated in India, is a SARS-CoV-2 mutation.
According to UC Davis Health, the symptoms of the delta variant are the same as the original version of COVID-19. Physicians, however, are seeing people getting sicker quicker.
The California-based health center further explained on its website that vaccinated people are either asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms if they contract the delta variant. Their symptoms are more likely to look like those of a common cold, such as cough, fever or headache, with the addition of significant loss of smell.
According to the state's to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, there were 17 cases of COVID-19 in the city in the tow weeks before July 29, up from five in the first two weeks of July. In mid June, the city had recorded no cases for the first times since the beginning of the pandemic.
Schenk noted that the city’s Health Department will begin providing regular updates on how COVID-19 is affecting the city on Thursdays. This information will be found on the city’s website.
Rockport had no active cases as of Monday, but had four cases in the last two weeks, according to information published on the town's website, rockportma.gov. Three of those cases were in people 20 or younger while the fourth person was between 20 and 39. Among residents, at least 82% have received one dose of vaccination against COVID-19, while 77% are fully vaccinated.
The town had no active cases in the two weeks leading up to July 15.
Rockport will be updating the COVID-19 updates alert tab on its homepage, www.rockportma.gov, around 4 p.m. Mondays with the latest COVID-19 case information.
Manchester had three active cases as of Thursday, according to the town's website, manchester.ma.us, up from zero cases on July 15. Almost 77% of residents are fully vaccinated.
Essex has had no cases in the last four weeks, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.
CAPE ANN COVID-19 NUMBERS
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:
Gloucester: 9 active on Aug. 2; 2,022 confirmed cases July 29, when 62,0754 tests had been given to residents. At least 40 residents had died of COVID-19 complications and 1,687 had recovered as of March 17.
Rockport: 304 confirmed cases on Monday, including 48 among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities. As of Monday, 280 residents had recovered. At least 19 residents had died of the virus as of July 29 while 13,388 tests had been given to residents as of July 29.
Essex: 197 confirmed cases July 29, when 7,094 tests had been administered to residents. There have been 109 cases so far this year and 88 in 2020.
Manchester: 248 confirmed cases, 3 active, on July 29, when more than 13,779 tests had been given.