Gloucester native Greer Robert Viau, 25, the son of an artist and dance instructor, graduated college in 2020 anticipating a normal adult life.
The son of Bob and Donna Viau attended Gloucester public schools, attending East Gloucester Elementary, O’Maley Middle and Gloucester High. During high school, he worked at Bass Rocks Golf Club and for the Teen Artist Guild (TAG), a program at Cape Ann Art Haven.
“The boys grew up loving to fish with Bob in Gloucester Harbor. Our only family vacations were spent camping in Maine and Vermont in our beat-up pop-up,” reminisced his mother.
After high school, Greer put himself through Salem State University, graduating with honors in computer science with a minor in math, before he entered the work world.
Then, last month, he learned his kidneys — he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2021 — had suddenly deteriorated to a point that he is now on a kidney transplant list.
His family now hopes to find a kidney donor match. They have reached out on social media, and continue to spread the word through friends and family. Greer’s father designed large magnets for their vehicles that will have Greer’s QR code and information about his need for a kidney.
“In doing this and spreading the word, the overall knowledge will not only hopefully help Greer, but others as well,” said his mother. “We’re telling the world and I know it’s a huge ask, but there are willing people out there. This all has been so surreal, heartbreaking and challenging beyond belief. It feels like a weird twisted nightmare. My tears are heavy but being emotional doesn’t mean I’m not strong.”
She recounted how her son once said to the nurses: “She cries all the time. It would be weird if she didn’t.”
“In literally a moment — life changes that moment your child becomes sick, wrote Viau on her Facebook page. “I mean life changing, take your breath away, sick. When his life is in the hands of others to make the difference for him to grow older, have a job he loves, hike with his friends and fish with his dad and brother, and make pizza for his girlfriend.”
Unexpected diagnosis
At an annual physical in 2021, Greer’s doctor noticed some unexpected numbers in his lab work even though Greer felt fine. After repeating the blood work, Greer was referred to a nephrologist who ordered a biopsy. It revealed Greer was already in Stage 3 failure, more specifically collapsing focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. Doctors believe some undiagnosed virus settled in his body at some point and perhaps was the initial cause. Greer was put on medication and monitored regularly. The hope was that he could remain stable indefinitely.
He went on with his life, working hybrid at a job in robotics he loved and moved into his first apartment in Boston with his girlfriend. His best friend since kindergarten also moved in and life was good.
But that trajectory was to come to an abrupt halt. Greer got COVID-19 in December and then was part of a major layoff in mid-January 2023. Bouts of stomach aches prompted a visit to his primary care physician in late January, and new lab work revealed his condition had deteriorated. Another biopsy revealed more damage.
His nephrologist determined a transplant was no longer a matter of “if” but “when.” He referred Greer to the Brigham and Women’s transplant program. The family also attended a dialysis clinic to learn about that procedure.
“It has happened so fast, from being in a stable condition to this,” said Donna Viau. “We are all dazed and asking how did this happen — the big “why” and I know many people ask themselves that in respect to their own lives regarding health. My son said to me: ‘Mom, who is going to give me a kidney out of their body to save my life?’ I said: Greer, there are a lot of people who believe in donations for many reasons and you don’t know what their circumstances are.’”
Greer’s team hoped he could be stabilized enough to stay off dialysis, but last month he became ill and went to Brigham’s emergency room and was admitted for what turned out to be a five-day stay. The Viaus met with various members of the transplant team to learn about his future.
“They explained that this will be the journey for the rest of his life and may be the first of two, maybe three, transplants he will need in his lifetime because donated organs have a certain lifespan,” said Donna Viau. “For now this is our priority to receive this first one. He was released on my birthday, Feb. 27, and returned to his apartment. His labs were now putting him in end-stage renal disease.”
The rapid decline caused him to go on dialysis the first week in March.
Advocating donorship
Donna Viau said her husband is not a potential donor because of diabetes diagnosed in his 40s, and there are concerns about their 23-year-old son, Dylan, because of his age and the lack of knowledge about the source of Greer’s illness. Donna is 63 and in the process of being tested.
“I’m nervous about this next test on March 24 but I hope for the best. Even if I’m not the right match for Greer, I would certainly do the voucher program to help someone else,” she added. “There are various types of donorship, and the National Kidney Registry has been amazing at answering questions and advising individuals who are looking to donate for Greer. We continue to advocate and ask everyone to share all posts.”
Donna Viau was assigned a “donor mentor” to help the family through this process, and her mentor is actually a rare double living donor, having donated a kidney eight years ago and later part of her liver.
“She talked about why she became a donor. She saw a magnet sign on someone’s car and she called the number, which led to donorship,” recounted Donna Viau. “It’s an individualized process for each donor and each recipient.”
The elder Viaus are self employed, and their work was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bob, who operates StudioVO Commercial & Fine Art, drives for a local taxi company, and Donna continues to teach dance and theater around the North Shore and Cape Ann.
“We are so grateful for the support, people testing for donorship, prayers, friendship, family and love,” Donna Viau said.
For more details, visit Greer’s microsite at www.nkr.org/ATE793.