NEWBURYPORT — A local filmmaker’s latest work, “Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover,” debuting Thursday on National Geographic Channel, looks deeper at the technicians behind these rovers — the blue-collar workers who actually assemble the spacecraft.
Mark Davis, a longtime resident of Newburyport and the owner of MDTV Productions, has written, produced and directed eight documentaries about NASA’s Mars rovers, including the Emmy-winning “Five Years on Mars” (2008) and others for National Geographic and Discovery Channel.
The 70-year-old Temple Street resident, who has a bachelor’s degree in photography from Rhode Island School of Design, said his interest in making such documentaries began in the early 1980s. At the time, he was working for a commercial photography company that happened to have a small department which made industrial films about mining.
Davis got involved and started traveling around the western U.S., learning a lot of mining — a subject that he would otherwise know nothing about.
He enjoyed the research, saying that’s when he discovered a passion for taking on technical subjects, interviewing experts in the field, and creating a film experience that would engage and educate an audience.
By the late 1980s, Davis began working as a producer for WGBH, making science and history documentaries for “NOVA” and “American Experience,” respectfully.
About 2002, Davis had just finished working on a film about Neanderthals when he connected with a friend, a planetary scientist who told him about efforts by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, to eventually launch twin Mars rovers, Spirit and Opportunity.
This began a long-standing relationship between Davis and the laboratory. He went on to make a few films about the twin rovers and later covered the mission to launch Curiosity in 2011.
A little over two years ago, Davis began working on his latest documentary, which looks at the work behind the rover Perseverance.
On Thursday at 3:30 p.m., Perseverance, which launched in July, is expected to land on Mars.
In making this film, Davis said he took a different approach than he had with previous works. Instead of focusing on the scientists and engineers behind the rover, he centered the attention on the blue-collar technicians who actually built the spacecraft.
Few of these technicians went to college and many of them started in the military. Their backgrounds range from a tow truck driver to a bicycle mechanic to a member of a rock band, he said.
The Jet Propulsion Laboratory is made up of scientists, engineers and technicians, but “technicians are the ones that tend to go under the radar — you don’t really know who they are,” Davis said.
When visiting the California laboratory, he said it’s hard to tell who is who since everyone wears the same protective gear.
“They all look the same, but half of them are engineers and half of them are technicians,” Davis said. “Knowledge and hands-on experience are the two things that come together in that group.”
Davis finished filming about a year ago. In February 2020, the rover was transported from California to Cape Canaveral, Florida, with many of the technicians who helped assemble it. They then spent several months preparing the rover for launch, which Davis planned to document in person.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he could not travel and instead equipped some technicians with cameras to film the remaining work.
About 15 to 20 technicians made up the core group, which finalized the assembly of Perseverance, but it took eight years and a lot more help to actually put this mission together.
“Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover” will premiere Thursday at 8 p.m. on National Geographic Channel.
