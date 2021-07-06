A 27-year veteran of the Gloucester Fire Department died Monday morning.
Firefighter Gregory G. Marchant, 55, of Gloucester died from complications following a recent surgery, according to a statement from fire Chief Eric Smith.
"Greg was a truly exceptional person. He loved the fire service, and was happiest when he knew his work would be making a positive impact and helping others," Smith said. "This is a tremendous loss for our department, and the city."
"We extend our deepest condolences to his family," Smith added.
Marchant joined the Gloucester department in November 1994.
A skilled and knowledgeable member of the department, he served as the driver of Engine 3 Bayview for many years.
Marchant, a talented finish carpenter and woodworker, never hesitated to help get a job done and enjoyed working on a project that made the stations better, Smith said.
He completed numerous department projects, including building a command center in the shift commander's SUV, refinishing the wood floors at Fire Headquarters several times, and helping replace the old worn kitchens in the city's fire stations, Smith said.
In 2013, a Times photographer captured the firefighter teaching his daughters, Vivian and Violet, to "body board" in the sluiceway at the Goose Cove Causeway, where high tides send the water shooting in from and out of the Annisquam River.
Marchant told the Times it was a neighborhood tradition he recalled from his youth, and that he built this daughters' “body board” — one that closely resembled the one he used to use.
Besides his daughters, Marchant leaves a wife and many family members. Arrangements will be announced in the coming days.