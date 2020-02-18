Colored lobsters are quite rare for regional lobstermen to come across, unless you grew up in the Porter family.
Two recent catches were rare enough to be donated to the New England Aquarium, where the saltwater sea bugs now live away from predators and lobster traps.
"We were just hauling gear, and the traps are coming up, quite a few lobsters in them... and they all look alike," said Bill Porter, captain and owner of Neysa A, a fishing boat based in Marblehead. "There's female lobsters, V-notch lobsters in there, lobsters that are too small, lobsters that are too big and some that are the right size."
Then, on occasion, there are some that stand out. That happened in November for Porter, when one trap came up with a bright, sky blue lobster mixed in with the dark red and brown ones.
"I've been lobstering my whole life. Since I was 5 years old, I was on the boat, and that was the first one like that that I had seen, blue like that," Porter said. "Even just the pictures don't do it justice. When you hold it in one hand and then hold a regular lobster in the other and compare the two? It's pretty wild."
The lobster, a female weighing about 1.5 pounds, is now one of 10 being cared for by the New England Aquarium, according to senior aquarist Bill Murphy.
"It's on display right now in our Isles of Shoals exhibit," Murphy said, adding that the others are in various places. "They're all different colors. I have orange, blue, one that's almost half and half. We have another that's fully half and half on display in the 'touch tank.' I have one that's a calico."
How exactly does this happen? Sometimes, it is a dietary issue, according to Murphy. But in other cases — like these ones — it's a genetic mutation.
The issue boils down to protein in the shells, according to the Maine Lobstermen's Community Alliance. A pigment called astaxanthin naturally appears red, but when it binds with certain proteins, it can appear blue or — an even rarer event — yellow.
Blue lobsters are widely considered to occur at a rate of one in every 2 million. Yellow lobsters, called "canary lobsters" by some, occur at a rate of around one in 30 million.
Porter, it turns out, has caught them both.
"I caught a yellow one in 2017. That made it to the aquarium," he said. "Then we caught the blue one this year."
The yellow lobster donated to the aquarium currently weighs in at about 2 pounds, and is kept "behind the scenes" and used in live-animal presentations, Murphy said.
A canary lobster isn't the rarest that can be found. White lobsters are known to pop up at a rate of about 1 in 100 million, according to the Community Alliance. In these cases, the lobster is actually albino, and it completely lacks pigment altogether.
Cape Ann lobsterman Mike Tupper caught an albino lobster in 2010; it was freed off Gloucester's Greasy Pole in the harbor for the show "Around the World For Free."
White lobsters also stand out for one further reason —it is the only lobster to come out of the cooking pot as off-color as it goes in, according to the Community Alliance.
So what does one do when they land a lobster with million-to-one level odds attached to it? Apparently, not much — as was the case with Bluey.
That's the sky blue lobster's name, by the way.
"We kind of ... you know, we kinda just kept working," Bill Porter said. "At the end of the day, when we were taking everything out of the tank, the guys who were with me were taking all these pictures. I got a hold of Chris and told him to call the aquarium."
