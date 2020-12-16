Local health officials work overtime to ensure infected are contacted 

As Gloucester continues to see new cases of COVID-19, identifying potential infections is vital for stopping the virus in its tracks.
"Besides masks, contact tracing is the only defense around the virus," Gloucester Public Health Director Karin Carroll said Tuesday. "The vaccine is coming but it is not here yet."
Of the 781 people the city has attempted to contact to inform them they may have been infected with COVID-19 due to close contact with someone who has tested positive, only 25, or 3%, were unable to be reached.
That rate is much better than the state's rate of 28%, where state’s COVID-19 Community Tracing Collaborative was unable to contact more than a quarter of individuals believed to have come in contact with an infected person.
What Carroll is calling a successful low rate of "loss to contact" is due to, she explained, to a hired wrap-around service coordinator.
Funded by the federal CARES Act, the coordinator's job is to notify individuals whom the city Health Department is having difficulty contacting. This is done by dropping an envelope addressed to the individual at their home to inform them that they may have come in contact with someone who has the virus.
Carroll said that the envelopes do not say that they are from the Health Department to protect patient privacy.
"It is a way to make it not intimidating to people," she said. "We don't want to flag or trigger in any way."
In addition to sending letters to mailboxes, local health care officials are working overtime to be on call for those who need them most.
"We have a really dedicated team that has had to flex up," Carroll said. To help with contact tracing during this new surge, she said nurses have come back to work weekends and nights and non-clinicians have been trained .
City Contact Tracing Supervisor Szilvia Vanderberg said members of her team at the Health Department start the day working an hour before scheduled and then don't get off the phone until their shift is over, and sometimes "even later."
"It is continuous phone calls, emails, and information sharing," she said.
They have also partnered with local organizations to provide food, financial assistance, and grief counseling to those who may need it.
"Unlike the spring, this time people are moving about a lot more," Carroll said. "There are a lot more contacts than in the spring and it is a lot more time-consuming."
The end of long hours and home visits may be in sight as the Pfizer vaccine made its way to Massachusetts on Monday, and is scheduled to come seaside soon.
"We do know the vaccine has been approved and hospitals are expected to get it this week and next," Carroll said.
Dr. Richard Nesto of Beth Israel Lahey Health confirmed that hospitals such as Beverly, Addison Gilbert, and Lahey are preparing to receive shipments of the vaccine this week.
As hospitals will take care of their own vaccines, Gloucester's Health Department is gearing up for the vaccine distributions that are scheduled for the general public this spring.
"Health departments won't have a major role until the spring when it is rolled out to the general population," Carroll said. "We really don't know, and we want to be as prepared as we can."
While it continues to prepare for the future and help with those who are now suffering from the virus, the city's Health Department can be reached at 978-325-5260 with any questions.
