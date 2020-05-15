BOSTON — With a quarter of the state’s workforce jobless amid fallout from the coronavirus, unemployment in many communities has risen to its highest levels in decades, according to a new report.
The report, released Thursday by a conservative think tank, provides a town-by-town breakdown of unemployment that lays bare the impact of government-ordered shutdowns to prevent spread of COVID-19.
One of the hardest hit communities is Lawrence, where unemployment jumped from 5.3% in March to more than 32.6% this month — among the worst in state. More than 13,000 workers are out of jobs, according to the Pioneer Institute report.
It isn’t the only north of Boston community to see a sizable portion of its population join the ranks of unemployed.
Gloucester’s rate has mushroomed from 2.9% in March to 27.3%, with at least 4,433 residents out of work.
Haverhill’s unemployment rate, which was 3.5 % in March, has risen to 26.9%, with more than 9,000 residents out of work, according to the report.
Salem’s unemployment rate rose from 3.6% to nearly 28% with nearly 7,000 unemployed workers. And Newburyport’s unemployment rate has risen from 2.9% to 24%.
Rebekah Paxton, a Pioneer researcher who authored the report, said the data shows the virus has affected some communities more than others.
“It’s clear that some towns are getting hit harder,” she said. “The hospitality, tourism, health care and retail sectors have had the highest concentration of unemployment over the past couple of month, and communities that rely heavily on those industries have fared worse than others.”
Pioneer’s COVID-19 Unemployment Tracker, which will be updated weekly, relies on U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports to estimate the rates, which haven’t been verified by state officials. Paxton said the data is crucial for policymakers to determine the economic impact of the pandemic.
The state’s unemployment rate, which was 2.5% in February, has soared to about 25%, according to state data.
Nearly 1 million Massachusetts workers have filed for unemployment benefits since the outbreak began in mid-March, while another 185,000 have filed for special benefits now available to people who wouldn’t otherwise get them, according to the state’s Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development.
More than 36 million Americans have filed for new unemployment claims since the outbreak began.
Local Unemployment
City/town Unemployment rate* #Unemployed
Lawrence 32.6% 13,072
Haverhill 26.8% 9,726
Salem 27.9% 6,994
Gloucester 27.3% 4,433
Methuen 25.9% 7,732
Salisbury 27.1% 1,369
Peabody 27% 8,003
Beverly 26% 6,355
Amesbury 25% 2,571
Newburyport 24% 2,504
Source: Data from Pioneer Institute’s COVID Unemployment Tracker.
*Rate estimated as of May 2.