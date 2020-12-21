As the world hinges on the hope of effective vaccines to alleviate the strain of the novel coronavirus, public education as we know it sways just as precariously, maybe even more.
In their recently published book, "A Wolf at the Schoolhouse Door," journalist Jennifer Berkshire of West Gloucester and education hstorian Jack Schneider look at why public education in the United States is endangered and what this means for the future of schools.
“There has been a growing awareness that as inequality gets deeper and deeper in this country that a relatively small group of enormously wealthy people, all of whom are conservative, have lots of influence over our politics,” Berkshire explained.
Most recently, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has not only advocated for private education, but the dismantling of public education.
Berkshire and Schneider’s book looks at why and what are the implications of such a shift on all American people.
“If your goal is to reduce the tax burden on very wealthy people, education has to be in your sights,” Berkshire said. “We wanted to make sure the people understood this for a lot of different reasons. Public education is uniquely vulnerable in a time where inequality is gaping in this country as a group of conservative plutocrats are running the show.”
The two authors say the threat of losing public education stems not from one person — especially not just DeVos.
“We can name these individuals and organizations who are the most active there, but the threat is a larger threat than any particular individual,” Schneider said. “And so in the same way that the book is not about DeVos, it is also not about any particular individual. It is about an ideological mission to unmake this collectivist, expensive, unionized enterprise that in many ways directs more resources to the less advantaged at the expense of the wealthy.”
The two authors are no stranger to education. Berkshire spent six years editing the state-wide newspaper for one of the teacher’s unions while Schneider holds the position of assistant professor at the College of Education at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
“We kind of married my obsession with present-day politics with Jack’s knowledge of history,” Berkshire said of how the book came together. “It was a pretty cool collaboration.”
Berkshire joked that one reason the book was written so quickly — the idea originating in spring 2018 and a manuscript finished a year later — was “because Jack works long hours and writes fast, which is very different from my writing style. I like to mull things over and then I like to think about things as I walk around Cape Ann.”
Berkshire and Schneider — who often makes his way to Cape Ann to catch a few waves— also co-host the education podcast Have You Heard.
As their book has already been reviewed by The Washington Post and Forbes Magazine, the authors are hopeful that its message can reach beyond state lines.
“For the Massachusetts readers of the book, one of the things that we both wanted was for them to walk away feeling that they understand the flaws in public education but also now see how important it is to create a kind of backstop for the public schools to ensure adequate funding, ensure that teachers are treated as professionals, to ensure that young people attend truly public schools and go to school together,” Schneider said.
“These are the sorts of things that should be a concern everywhere and not merely the concerns of the deep red states,” he added.
"A Wolf at the Schoolhouse Door" can be ordered at wolfattheschoolhousedoor.com, Amazon.com, and other booksellers.
