A Gloucester man has been charged in a series of burglaries in Swampscott on Christmas Eve.
Dante Diodati, 27, pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of breaking and entering during his arraignment in Lynn District Court, where a judge on Thursday ordered him held on $10,000 bail, according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney's office.
His bail was also revoked in an unrelated Peabody case, Kimball said. That means he will remain in custody until the Peabody matter is resolved.
Swampscott police posted about the incident on Facebook, reporting that "The Grinch came last night unfortunately but ... so did we with the help of an alert resident."
Police, via Facebook, said the break-ins were to vehicles, and that the suspect (Diodati) was caught near the scene of the crime after trying to elude officers.
Multiple efforts to obtain further information from Swampscott police throughout the day on Thursday were unsuccessful.
