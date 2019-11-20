DANVERS — Conrad Garfield, 41, has been identified as the sole operator and occupant of the vehicle that crashed at the Ferncroft Rotary on Route 1 in Danvers Tuesday afternoon.
Garfield, who had addresses listed in both Essex and Hamilton, was found dead at the scene, according to police.
A Danvers patrol officer had located the vehicle — a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas SUV — deep into the woodline off the rotary at approximately 2:50 p.m. and notified the state police barracks in Danvers, according to a press release on Wednesday.
State police said a preliminary investigation found that the SUV was traveling on Route 1 northbound when, for reasons still unknown, it left the roadway and entered the woods, crashing into several trees.
"The facts and circumstances of the crash, as well as the exact time that the crash occurred, remain under investigation," the release said.
Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney's office, conveyed similar information in an earlier interview Wednesday. "It is uncertain of the time that the crash took place," she said.
The rotary, which is just north of Route 62, also has exits onto I-95.
Troop A, the state police accident reconstruction team and the medical examiner's office are continuing to investigate the accident.
Taylor Bradford may be contacted at tbradford@northofboston.com.
