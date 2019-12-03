Local man pleads not guilty in Thanksgiving crash

WENHAM — The Gloucester man driving a Ford Mustang that plowed into the rear end of a Honda Civic, injuring two elderly people, on Route 128 in Wenham on Thanksgiving was drunk, police said, and may have been going as fast as 100 to 110 miles an hour, court papers reveal.
The driver of the 2013 Mustang, Michael A. Maroney, 58, of 29 Hodgkins St., Gloucester, was released on $10,000 bail following his arraignment Friday in Ipswich District Court in Newburyport, where he faces charges that include drunken driving, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 or older, driving recklessly to endanger, and failing to stay within marked lanes. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Maroney has been ordered not to drive, and his license was taken by state police after he registered a .13 on a Breathalyzer test after the crash.
The occupants of a 2009 Honda Civic, Jerolomo "Jerry" Curcio, 77, and his wife Mary Curcio, 76, of Rockport, were taken to Beverly Hospital after the crash. Jerolomo Curcio was initially unconscious when police arrived at the crash scene. He regained consciousness but, according to a police report, was suffering from internal bleeding.
The crash occurred shortly after 8 p.m. near exit 17 northbound in Wenham.
State police Trooper James Maloney initially feared that as many as eight cars were involved in the crash, because of the number of vehicles pulled over, and the large amount of debris in the road.
The black Mustang had sustained heavy front-end damage, while the Civic's trunk had been pushed completely into the back seat, Maloney wrote.
Other drivers who had stopped to help said the Mustang had been going at least 100 to 110 miles an hour when it struck the Civic, which was pushed into a guardrail or some other object that caused heavy front-end damage.
Maroney, meanwhile, appeared "extremely unsteady" and told officers he'd had "a few beers ... about three," before the crash.
Maloney said in his report that Maroney's performance on field sobriety tests was "dreadful," with Maroney nearly falling several times.
Troopers later found several unopened bottles of Harpoon beer on the Mustang's floor.
While being read his rights, the trooper said, Maroney appeared, at least at first, more concerned about his own car, asking, "Do you think it's totaled?" Told that the damage to the Civic was far worse and that two people had been injured, Maroney allegedly told the trooper, "I've never hurt anybody in my life," then apologized. He later asked, "What's going to happen to me?" and if his life was over.
"I can't believe I wrecked my car," Maroney later said at the state police barracks. "I can't believe I hurt people. What a night. I really wrecked that car."
He also admitted that he was going "too fast" in a phone call to a family member, the trooper wrote in his report.
Prosecutors filed a motion at Maroney's arraignment seeking to have him deemed dangerous; Judge Peter Doyle made that finding but then agreed to set conditions of release, including the $10,000 bail.
Staff reporter Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
