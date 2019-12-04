Local man sentenced in bank robbery

BOSTON — A Gloucester man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston for bank robbery, the U.S. Attorney's office said in a news release.
Michael Robinson, 40, listed as homeless in Gloucester, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young to six years in prison and three years of supervised release. In June 2019, Robinson pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery.
On Nov. 19, 2018, a man, later identified as Robinson, entered the Institution for Savings Bank on Parker Street in Gloucester, walked up to the teller counter, passed a handwritten note, and stole $2,650. Within minutes of the robbery, local police responded to the bank where they reviewed bank surveillance footage and recognized Robinson as the robber.
Police also matched bank surveillance footage of Robinson to a recent Facebook photograph that Robinson posted the previous weekend. In that Facebook photo, Robinson was wearing the same clothing he wore when he robbed the bank. Only a few hours after the robbery, police apprehended Robinson on an MBTA bus to Lynn.
