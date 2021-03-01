From Derek Mirabilio’s perspective, he didn’t lose anything when he was let go from his job last year.
In fact, the former health care administrator saw the abrupt end to one thing as an opportunity to focus on what he truly loved: jewelry design.
“In ‘losing’ my job I changed it into seeing it as an opportunity,” Mirabilio said while sitting in his home office — surrounded by hundreds of his creations. “I am taking control of the narrative.”
The Gloucester-based designer’s handcrafted jewelry with natural elements and individually hand-burned accents aims to connect the owner with the outdoors.
“My designs are grounded in the philosophy that states, ‘Our thoughts create our reality,’ “ his artist statement reads. “Knowing what we wear influences our thoughts and perspectives about ourselves, then as a designer, my purpose is to use my gift to help others design a positive change in the way they see themselves.”
His work and full-artist statement can be found at www.mirabilio.com.
But what is now being featured at big-time trade shows in New York started out as a simple side-gig that Mirabilio did when he could find the time.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mirabilio, who has a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in organizational leadership, was working in health care administration for various home-care agencies as well as private practices.
He started his day at 3:45 a.m. to go to the gym, then went off to his 9-to-5 job, and ended with staying up until 11 p.m. to design jewelry.
“This was my schedule Monday through Friday,” Mirabilio wrote in an essay for American Craft Council. “The only change would be on nice days — I would squeeze in a mountain bike ride after work before getting to my bench.”
In 2012, while still working in health care administration, Mirabilio shifted from drawing and painting to trying his hand in traditional art.
It was there, Mirabilio said, that he found his answer for what his next step would be.
“While art is beautiful hanging on the wall and it has this aesthetic and a home, it stops there,” he said. “It is not something that you can carry into your daily life.”
Settling on jewelry design, he began playing around with material, precision, and composition.
In the years following, Mirabilio would take his jewelry to festivals and fairs for consumer feedback.
When the world began to change in response to the ever-terrifying coronavirus, Mirabilio lost his job as there were no more offices to administer.
“It sucked,” he admitted. But in that same breath, the artist explained that he pivoted to solely focus on an art form he believed in.
He picked up a necklace that was composed of two strands with a number of wooden beads and metal pieces worked throughout — titled ‘Be in Two Minds.’
“The reasoning for ‘Be in Two Minds’ is because they are considering two different perspectives,” he explained, pointing to the two different strands. “All of my designs are idioms because they have a hidden meaning in the names.”
With no more fairs and festivals due to the restrictions on the size of gatherings, Mirabilio has shifted to trade shows.
“I find myself more invigorated than ever in my craft practice,” he wrote for Craft Council. “I’ve built my brand around the notion that handmade objects can affirm who we are as people, and arriving at this place is a journey I would hope to share with others.”
He landed big in 2020 with Coterie — a community-oriented platform that connects fashion brands and buyers at one centralized event virtually and in-person.
He is now planning for Coterie’s 2021 trade show and is interested in talking with stores and vendors who might be interested in carrying his jewelry.
When he isn’t at his workbench, Mirabilio is riding the trails on his mountain bike and working toward getting his yoga certification.
“There is a lot of power in nature,” he said. “There is a tremendous amount of strength that can be derived from just being in nature.
Mirabilio’s most recent projects can be found on his website as well as Instagram at www.instagram.com/mirabilio.
