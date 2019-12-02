Local man to be sentenced this week in 2018 bank robbery

A 41-year-old Gloucester man convicted of the 2018 robbery of the Institute for Savings branch on Parker Street is due to be sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Boston.
Michael Robinson, listed as homeless in Gloucester, faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, for robbing the financial institution of $2,650 on Nov. 19, 2018.
He was convicted in June on one count of bank robbery and will be sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young.
According to court documents, federal prosecutors are seeking a 78-month prison sentence for Robinson. His attorney, Charles P. McGinty, filed a sentencing recommendation on Monday of 63 months.
"Under the circumstances, a committed sentence of 63 months, a within-guidelines sentence, to commence now and be served concurrently with what remains of the existing sentences assures unbroken custody for six years, with one year already spent in state custody for which no federal credit can be obtained," McGinty wrote in his recommendation. "Such a sentence, defendant submits, is 'sufficient, but not greater than necessary'."
Robinson was sentenced to two years in jail in 2003 after his conviction of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14. In June 2015, Robinson was sentenced to five years in jail after his conviction on the charge of assault and battery on a child under 14.
On Nov. 19, 2018, Robinson walked into the Institute for Savings branch just after 9 a.m. and handed a teller a note that read: "This is a robbery. Give me all the fifties and hundreds in the drawer. No dye packs and don't hit the alarm until I leave. No transmitter or bait money."
Gloucester police immediately reviewed bank surveillance footage and matched it with a Facebook photo posted the previous weekend by Robinson. In the photo, he wore the same clothing he wore while robbing the bank.
Gloucester and state police already had spent two weeks looking for Robinson, even before the bank robbery, because he had removed his GPS monitoring bracelet.
Two hours after the bank robbery, Robinson was apprehended on an MBTA bus to Lynn. Police said he still had more than $2,300 in his possession.
