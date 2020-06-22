As the world has pivoted time and attention towards mitigating the spread of the novel coronavirus, a local environmental nonprofit is asking what plastic has to do with it.
Seaside Sustainability recently facilitated a panel discussion following the viewing of "The Story of Plastic," a new documentary that looks at the sources and consequences of global plastic pollution.
The panelists were Lauren Packard, Erica Cirino, Sharon Kishida, and Dr. Judith Weis, experts in the field of plastic pollution and its environmental impacts.
"Right now, especially as we are talking about the pandemic and everything, it is tough for people to focus on something besides coronavirus and putting it into the perspective of plastics," said Miranda Johnson, Seaside Sustainability's project manager. "It is helpful to recenter the conversation."
Since COVID-19 hit stateside, the plastic-bag ban that was adopted by multiple municipalities across the Commonwealth has been temporarily lifted. Plastic soda bottles were also not being accepted for recycling, but that restriction has eased. Meanwhile, plastic use is up as more people wear nitrile gloves and eat takeout meals to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The uptick in plastic use has environmentalists concerned about the negative side effects if that use is disregarded in the fight against COVID-19. Environmental groups also say the suspension of local bag bans and the bottle deposit program has driven up costs for cities and towns for plastics disposal.
"Plastic pollution is a threat to ecosystem, wildlife, public health and the growing spread of climate change," Seaside Sustainability executive director Eric Magers said. "As the threat of plastic pollution grows exponentially, we have to expand our knowledge on the issue."
Plastic is derived from petrochemicals that are melted down into pellets and transformed into items such as clothing, bottles and packaging, said wildlife rehabilitator Cirino.
The danger comes when the processing and disposing of these chemicals causes emissions and waste that are harmful to humans, animals and the Earth, the panelists said. From every stage of the production process — fracking for oil for petroleum to transporting it miles over pipes to processing in gigantic petrochemical complexes — chemicals are being emitted into the air and land.
Packard said that after product is made and distributed, less than 10% of commercially made plastics are recycled.
"The plastics that are disposed of, either in a landfill which results in methane emissions, or incinerated which results in a lot of emissions, or they are debris in the ocean, which also results in emissions," Packard said.
The air pollution produced and lack of recycling has been shown to have impacts on the world as water quality diminishes and animals ingest discarded straws and other plastics — subsequently putting them at risk of fatal injuries, panelists said.
As each panelist spoke on the effects the production and waste of plastic has on the environment and those that inhabit it, they gave some key ways for community members to act:
Incentivize reusable materials and goods.
Write local representatives to raise awareness of local and global issues
Learn what can be recycled by visiting https://recyclesmartma.org/smart-recycling-guide/
