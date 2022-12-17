Local nonprofits receive grants through Cummings Community Giving

Several Cape Ann-based nonprofits, among them Seaside Sustainability in Gloucester and the Thacher Island Association in Rockport, have received a holiday surprise from Cummings Properties employees.
Under the annual Cummings Community Giving program, employees of the Woburn-based commercial real estate firm each select a local charity to receive up to a $2,000 donation. Employees this year directed $79,000 to 35 North Shore nonprofits, and in all gave $424,000 to 195 causes in approximately 80 local cities and towns.
“Today’s professionals value not just what an employer will do for them but also what that organization is doing to better the world around it,” said Cummings chairman and CEO Dennis Clarke in announcing the awards. “What makes Cummings Community Giving so special is that it lets the employee choose how and where the employer gives back.”
The company upped the ante in 2022 by increasing the program’s potential impact: Whereas historically most staff could direct $1,000, and those with at least 10 years’ seniority could direct $2,000, all employees are now invited to each direct a total of $2,000.
Each eligible nonprofit may receive up to $6,000 per cycle. This year, employees directed that maximum to 17 recipients, including Beverly Bootstraps, which serves the food insecure in Essex, Manchester, Hamilton, Wenham and Beverly.
Several other North Shore organizations received $3,000 to $5,000, including the Cape Ann Animal Aid Association of Gloucester, and the YMCA of the North Shore, parent of the Cape Ann YMCA.
Other nonprofit groups based on or working on Cape Ann that received donations include Lifebridge North Shore, which runs The Grace Center, Gloucester’s day shelter; Harborlight Community Partners, which which which manages the Rockport High School Apartments and Pigeon Cove Ledges in Rockport; Care Dimensions, which offers palliative and hospice care; and the Essex County Community Foundation.
Cummings Properties Vice President of Administration Ernie Agresti, of Swampscott, split his donation between Salem Sound Coastwatch and Gloucester-based Seaside Sustainability, with each receiving $1,000.
Cummings Community Giving, now in its 11th year, is open to employees of Cummings Properties and its affiliated retirement communities, New Horizons at Choate in Woburn and New Horizons at Marlborough. Since its inception, the program expanded to include longtime leasing clients and Cummings Foundation volunteers. Participants have cumulatively directed nearly $5 million in donations to date.
More information about Cummings Community Giving, including the complete 2022 recipient list, is available at www.cummings.com/ccg.