Local residents were among a record number of graduates presented with diplomas at the University of Lowell’s 2019 Commencement exercises in May.
The Cape Ann graduates are:
ESSEX
Kevin Carter, bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.
Devin Congdon, bachelor's degree in computer science.
GLOUCESTER
Nicholas Biscardi, master's degree in nursing.
Trevor Blank, bachelor's degree in physics.
Joseph Cominelli, bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering.
Qiana Curcuru, master's degree in mechanical engineering.
Christopher Genovese, bachelor's degree in criminal justice.
Noah Hillier, bachelor's degree in criminal justice.
William Johnson, bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering technology.
Aaron Mackert, who received a bachelor's degree in plastics engineering.
Brittany McLaughlin, bachelor's degree in liberal arts.
Accursio Oliva, bachelor's degree in criminal justice.
Leonard Robertson, bachelor's degree in business administration.
Marc Sutera, bachelor's degree in information technology.
Annika Walima, bachelor's degree in business administration.
Michael Whitlinger, bachelor's degree in business administration.
ROCKPORT
Samuel Pickell, bachelor's degree in computer science.
