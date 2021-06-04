Live Grace

Music lovers may catch Alexandra Grace performing live in concert this summer. Here's when and where.

June 4 at 7 p.m.: "Myths and Storytellers" at Treetop Yoga, 3A Pond Road in Gloucester. The evening will begin with a one-hour yoga flow that weaves the myths associated with the postures throughout the practice. Grace will accompany the practice on the piano. After the class, she will perform original work from her album "Solstice" and share stories behind the songs. Tickets are $30 at https://bit.ly/3cyzSsn, and space is limited to 25 people

June 6, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the Salem Arts Festival on the Forten Park Stage in Salem.

June 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Magnolia Farmers Market, Lexington Avenue in Gloucester.

June 26 and Aug. 1 and 8, at Water's Edge Yacht Club in Hampton, New Hampshire, for members only.

July 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Magnolia Farmers Market, Lexington Avenue in Gloucester.

July 17 with the Compaq Big Band, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the Ogantz Rustic Resort's Outdoor Dining Deck, Lyman, New Hampshire.

Aug. 15 with the Compaq Big Band, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Magnolia Farmers Market, Lexington Avenue in Gloucester.

Oct. 8 with Josh Cominelli of Gloucester, as Alexandra & Josh, 6 to 9 p.m., at the Topsfield Fair on the Picnic Area Stage.