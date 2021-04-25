Local students among art contest winners

BEVERLY — Students at Rockport and Manchester Essex regional high schools were among the winners of this year's 6th District Congressional High School Art Competition and Show, hosted by Beverly's Montserrat College of Art.
Winners in the 27th year of the annual competition were chosen from a wide field of work by students at public and private in the 6th Congressional District. They who submitted two-dimensional art works in the medium of their choice, including oil, acrylics, watercolor, colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal, collages, lithographs, silkscreen, block prints, mixed media, photographs, and computer-generated graphics.
The winning piece, "Serenity," is the work of Pui Ching Siu of Reading Memorial High School. He will see his framed work sent to Washington, D.C., where it will hang in the Capitol building for one year alongside winners from other congressional districts across the country.
An award ceremony was held virtually on Saturday, April 10. U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Salem, who represents the 6th Congressional District, sent citations and honorable mentions through the mail, as well as varying levels of scholarship awards to Montserrat’s Summer Pre-College Program.
Along with the winning student artist Pui Ching Siu, others honored from the district are:
FIRST PRIZE: Yuzhe (Charlie) Tian, Saint John’s Preparatory School.
SECOND PRIZE: Olivia Scott, Masconomet Regional High School.
THIRD PRIZE: Julia Bottarelli, Landmark School.
BEST OF SCHOOL AWARDS: Max Warnock, Manchester Essex Regional High School; Catherine Cheseldine-Ackerman, Rockport High School; Maeve Snell, Andover High School; Virginia Betts, Beverly High School; Charlie O’Hare, Bishop Fenwick High School; Finn Donovan, Ipswich High School; and Yvonne Chen, Lynnfield High School.
HONORABLE MENTION: Parker Brooks, Manchester Essex Regional High School; Ellen Pechinsky, Andover High School; Serena McCarthy, Bishop Fenwick High School; Jenna Rucker and Gaby Matte-Roy, Landmark School; Alexa McCarthy, Masconomet High School; Tara Parsons, Reading Memorial High School; and Spencer Lawson, Saint John’s Preparatory School.
To see a virtual gallery of the pieces submitted this year, visit montserrat.edu/congressional-art-show.