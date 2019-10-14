AMHERST, Mass. — More than a dozen Cape Ann students were among the approximately 5,500 who received bachelor’s degrees in over 100 majors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Undergraduate Commencement in May at the McGuirk Alumni Stadium.

These Cape Ann residents earned a degree:

Essex

Devon Towle

Gloucester

Tess Patricia Benson

Jenna Elizabeth Costa

Andrew Hayden Gleckner

Phoebe Elizabeth Hagberg

Christine M ODonnell

Zoe Elizabeth Plank

Edward Scott Szuter

Manchester

Brianna Catherine Malik

Marissa Diane Tiberii

Rockport

Samuel Max Azucena

Marion Flanagan

Michaela Hillier

Benjamin S Lane-Davies

Liam Lampert McCarthy

Pierce Strumpf

 

Tags

Recommended for you