AMHERST, Mass. — More than a dozen Cape Ann students were among the approximately 5,500 who received bachelor’s degrees in over 100 majors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s Undergraduate Commencement in May at the McGuirk Alumni Stadium.
These Cape Ann residents earned a degree:
Essex
Devon Towle
Gloucester
Tess Patricia Benson
Jenna Elizabeth Costa
Andrew Hayden Gleckner
Phoebe Elizabeth Hagberg
Christine M ODonnell
Zoe Elizabeth Plank
Edward Scott Szuter
Manchester
Brianna Catherine Malik
Marissa Diane Tiberii
Rockport
Samuel Max Azucena
Marion Flanagan
Michaela Hillier
Benjamin S Lane-Davies
Liam Lampert McCarthy
Pierce Strumpf
