AMHERST, Mass. – A cadre of Cape Ann residents were among the approximately 6,600 students who received bachelor’s degrees in over 100 majors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s virtual commencement celebration for the Class of 2020 on May 8.
The local residents who earned a degree are:
GLOUCESTER
Eric Robert Catto
Troy Vincent Ciarametaro
Miranda Alexis D’Oleo
Charlie Ann Gillon
Grace Theresa Gustaferro
Jaita Richon
Jacob Anthony Taormina
Joshua Joseph Ward
ESSEX
McKenzie Leonard Woodman
MANCHESTER
Joseph Alibali
Bradley Tucker Graves
ROCKPORT
John Anthony Merullo
Mulalem D Neka
Austin Winslow Tryder