AMHERST, Mass. – A cadre of Cape Ann residents were among the approximately 6,600 students who received bachelor’s degrees in over 100 majors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s virtual commencement celebration for the Class of 2020 on May 8.

The local residents who earned a degree are:

GLOUCESTER

Eric Robert Catto

Troy Vincent Ciarametaro

Miranda Alexis D’Oleo

Charlie Ann Gillon

Grace Theresa Gustaferro

Jaita Richon

Jacob Anthony Taormina

Joshua Joseph Ward

ESSEX

McKenzie Leonard Woodman

MANCHESTER

Joseph Alibali

Bradley Tucker Graves

ROCKPORT

John Anthony Merullo

Mulalem D Neka

Austin Winslow Tryder

