ROCKPORT — When Matthew Morrison, a Broadway and television star, takes the stage Saturday for the annual Rockport Music summer gala, he will share the stage with local young talent.
Morrison, who played Mr. Schuester on the Golden Globe Award-winning television show "Glee," will perform Broadway and American Songbook favorites at the Shalin Liu Performance Center this Saturday. Aug. 3.
Rockport Music’s Education and Outreach Program will be well represented by current students and alumni of Rockport High who will sing on stage with Morrison for a few numbers.
Lori Correale, director of development for Rockport Music, said the nonprofit was contacted by Morrison's advance staff to see if there was a local children's choir or singing group.
"We said 'absolutely.' We love an opportunity to showcase local students that Rockport Music has worked with over the years," she said. "They will open with one number and sing with Matthew Morrison on a few others. These kids are just over-the-moon exited about it. They will sing with him and a four-piece band. It's a fantastic way to showcase the educational program we have in the schools."
The students, who range from 15 to 22 years old, are Brody Baskin, Anna Catena, Savannah Cook, Troy Edmonds, Charlotte Epstein, Ben Fuller, Quenton Hurst, Rhiannon Hurst, Zachary Moceri, Hattie Mae Rich, Alex Strzemilowski and Kiva Trumbour.
Strzemilowski, of Rockport High's Class of 2019, is thrilled to be part of this show.
"I am so excited to be performing with a big star like Matthew Morrison but even more than that, I’m excited to be singing with six generations of Rockport High School students and alumni," he said. "This is an experience I’ll never forget."
Patricia "Patti" Pike, the Rockport High choral director, said she was elated when she was asked to put together a choir to sing at the fundraising gala.
"I brought together both past and present members of the Rockport High School Madrigal Choir. What a fantastic opportunity for these singers to be able to sing with a celebrity of both television and Broadway fame," she said. "I'm pleased with how hard my singers have worked."
Morrison and the gala
Morrison's talents are diverse as a singer, actor and dancer.
His most recent Broadway role was as author J.M. Barrie in the musical "Finding Neverland," for which he received two Drama Desk nominations and won Favorite Actor in the Broadway.com Audience Awards. He made his Broadway debut in "Footloose," and later played the heartthrob Link Larkin in the musical "Hairspray." He also starred in the Tony Award-winning revival of "South Pacific" at Lincoln Center.
In other work, he has been a recurring guest star on "Grey’s Anatomy" and "The Good Wife." On film, he starred in "What to Expect When You’re Expecting," along with Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez and Dennis Quaid.
Morrison continues to receive recognition for his talents, including a Tony Award nomination for his role in "The Light in the Piazza" and a Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actor in "10 Million Miles." Currently, he is part of the panel for a new dance competition series on BBC One, titled "The Greatest Dancer."
The gala supports Rockport Music's mission and community outreach programs. Education and outreach activities serve nearly 10,000 students and adults throughout Cape Ann and the North Shore each year.
Tickets for the gala, which include a dinner and concert, are still available by contacting Rockport Music Development Officer Susan Rogers at 978-546-7391 ext. 106 or srogers@rockportmusic.org. Tickets start at $750, and a portion of the price is tax-deductible.
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
IF YOU GO
What: Matthew Morrison of "Glee" in concert.
When: Saturday, Aug. 3. at 8:30 p.m. (concert portion)
Where: Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport.
Other gala events are part of this benefit. For details on the various options and timing of events, visit rockportmusic.org or call 978-546-7391 ext. 105.
