Local T-shirt designer featured on 'Conan'

PEABODY — A North Shore native and business owner's back-and-forth with a nighttime talk show A-lister has put his brand on national TV.
A recent T-shirt drawn up by Chris Wrenn, owner of Sully's Brand on Foster Street, was featured in a monologue by Conan O'Brien on TBS's "Conan" Monday night.
"I can't even grasp it," Wrenn said to The Salem News, less than an hour after a clip of O'Brien with the T-shirt surfaced on YouTube, and before the video aired on TV.
Since COVID-19 triggered shutdowns across the country, Wrenn has been working alone and juggling the work of four people at his business, with two working remotely and a third currently on unemployment, he explained. That has forced him to put the administrative functions he normally handled on the back burner while he works throughout the day packing orders.
The business put together a "mystery box" in an effort to drive sales on the company's website amidst the lack of sports and a general dip in sports apparel interest, which Wrenn explained is a major driver for shirt designs in New England.
"I said, 'People aren't going to be buying new T-shirts necessarily. Let's create a mystery package and offer really good value'," Wrenn said "That's been helping me keep the lights on while we're closed."
Along the way, Wrenn sent packages to a couple celebrities with Boston ties. That includes shirts sent to Donnie Wahlberg and Ben Affleck, who Wrenn said have been seen wearing the shirts in public since the packages went out.
The feud with O'Brien — if it can be called one — started with the actor going on-air and sarcastically criticizing one of the T-shirts he received in such a mystery box. The box included a shirt depicting Boston's Zakim Bridge, which O'Brien said was built after he left the city.
He then said if Wrenn wanted to make a shirt reminding O'Brien of his childhood, "make a shirt that shows my father knocking a hot dog out of my hand because Jim Rice dropped a fly ball."
That prompted Wrenn to dive on creating such a shirt. He contacted a caricature artist in Boston and got the art put together specific to the talk show host's request — even to the detail of Rice, a legendary Red Sox outfielder and Baseball Hall of Famer, effectively laying an egg on a pop fly.
"He aired the episode (with the Zakim shirt) Monday night of last week, and the shirts were delivered by 8:30 on Friday morning," Wrenn said. "I included a letter with the T-shirts saying, 'Ask and ye shall receive.'"
Then, O'Brien wrote back.
"He sent me a pretty long letter back," Wrenn said. "He was so thankful and so nice about it. Not only did he tell me he was going to feature it in the monologue tonight, but he also offered to help Sully's, knowing we're a small business. He said, 'How can I help you?'"
Wrenn responded by saying the business was still operating and things were going well, but others were hurting. He asked O'Brien to consider a donation to the Red Sox Foundation, which ended with O'Brien making a $10,000 donation to the organization under the Sully's Brand name.
Now, still physically flying the ship solo, Wrenn said he expects Tuesday to be a busy one in the office. The Conan team on social media is linking to the shirt on his company's store, he explained, so the morning after will be a chaotic one.
"I'm back packing mail orders like it's 2003, back when I was doing this by myself," Wrenn said. "It has been a sobering kind of back-to-the-roots experience."
For the record, the show provided a quote for Wrenn to give to local media in the event of stories being done on the shirt. Said O'Brien, "my father never did actually knock a hot dog out of my hand, but it’s a Freudian nightmare of mine. My Dad is a sweet and brilliant man, but I’ll lie about him any day to get such a cool T-shirt.”
