When classes went online last March, Brad Manley chose to shift his focus from academics to becoming an influencer on social media.
A little over a year later, the 16-year-old Gloucester resident and a team of nine other teens from all across the country known as The WayBack House have created the biggest TikTok Content House in New England by posting short videos on the platform that bring back old trends and memories from 2019. Their account has garnered more than 510,000 followers, 5 million likes and 20 million views.
Their account, @waybackhouse, has even made it to Kapwing Resources' "Ultimate TikTok Houses List."
"We created the account to bring back the good old days, to bring back the summer before COVID when there were no masks," Manley said. "TikTok was trending in 2019 and the sounds were perfect."
The social media platform of TikTok is a video-sharing app that allows its users to create 15-second to one-minute videos. The user's followers can send virtual "gifts" that can be later exchanged for money.
Since it was created in 2016, TikTtok has become a stepping stone to fame for many pop icons such as dancer Charli D'Amelio and musician Lil Nas X.
To make the magic happen on their account, everyone on the WayBack team drafts videos — at least 100 each a month —so that they can pull from the archive when they need content.
"There is a lot of content that you need to produce in order to be able to make a substantial amount on the platform," said TikTok song producer and WayBack House member Will Toppin, 15, of Gloucester, who goes by the name XO Lotto.
Toppin explained that the news often creates a narrative that social media is ruining teens.
That is not the case for the WayBack crew, he said.
"It is nice to see that the app is being used for what it is supposed to be used for," he said. "We are just having fun."
The journey toward success
The path to becoming the well-known TikTok account that The WayBack House is today has been "up and down," Manley said.
Manley's first account, SnapHouse, did not gain much traction and lasted only a few months as its following slowly dwindled.
Other social media accounts he made kept getting banned for reasons Manley still does not know.
When WayBack started picking up steam, the team became excited about the possibilities ahead.
And then the account stalled at 480,000 followers.
"I wanted 500,000," Manley said. "This is my life and we had to keep things going."
With a few more posts that pulled on reminiscent viewers' heartstrings, the WayBack House made its goal.
The ultimate goal, however, of creating the account is to earn enough money to buy an actual house.
"With the funds from the House account, we are going to buy a house for all of us to live in," Manley said. "We are figuring out flight tickets for everyone, house rent and even if we can make enough."
"If we can, we are going to live it up," he said.
The group has raised $4,000 from its videos and hopes to raise additional money through merchandising.
With dreams of a bright future, the group of teens will continue to bring the nostalgia of the not-to-distant past to Cape Ann and beyond.
“I am going to follow my dreams and hopefully continue this," Manley said. " And I have no plans of stopping,”
